Registration is open for cereal grain schools that will be held in Greencreek and Lewiston later this month.
The schools are sponsored by the Idaho Wheat Commission, the Idaho Barley Commission and the University of Idaho. These workshops provide an opportunity for producers to learn about issues in their region, including insect problems, crop disease updates, variety trials, weed control, economics, markets and other matters.
The first will be held starting at 8 a.m. Jan. 21 at the Greencreek Community Hall. The workshop will be repeated at 8 a.m. Jan 22 at the Ketch Pen at 2100 Tammany Creek Road.
The programs are free, but preregistration is required to be included in the lunch, sponsored by the barley and wheat commissions.
Anyone wishing more information may contact the Lewis County Extension Office at (208) 937-2311 or the Nez Perce County Extension Office at (208) 799-3096.