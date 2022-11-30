Top executives from the nation’s two biggest grocery companies insisted that the planned $25 billion merger between Kroger and Boise’s Albertsons would be beneficial to consumers, rather than harmful.

At a congressional hearing Tuesday, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said no stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities would close, and no “front-line” workers would be laid off, if the deal is approved by the Federal Trade Commission.

