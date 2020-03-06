MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Samaritan Hospital has set up a 24-hour hotline for individuals who think they might have or have been exposed to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
According to Gretchen Youngren, executive director of development and communications at Samaritan, the hotline — (509) 764-3331 — is part of the hospital’s “robust emergency response plan.”
It’s one of the ways hospitals in Grant and Adams counties are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to the Washington state Department of Health website, as of Wednesday afternoon, 11 people were reported to have died and 39 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the state. An unidentified resident of north central Washington has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, Confluence Health said in a news release Wednesday evening. The patient is being treated at Central Washington Hospital, in Wenatchee, and four other individuals are being tested and have been sent home for quarantine.
Youngren said callers to Samaritan will be asked four questions: Have they traveled outside the United States in the past 14 days; have they had any contact with people who have laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19; do they have a fever; and do they have trouble breathing.
“If they say yes, we advise them to call their primary care provider, or visit urgent care or the emergency room,” Youngren said. “But please call that number first.”
Youngren said the hotline has had about 30 calls since it was set up Monday evening.
Amber McCoy, an environmental health specialist with the Grant County Health District, said the district has been passing on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to hospitals and nursing homes and working with health care providers on COVID-19 since the middle of January.
Grant County Health Officer Alexander Brzezny — who is also the Adams County health officer — “has spoken with hospital staff” about coronavirus response, she said.