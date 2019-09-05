WAPATO, Wash. — Wapato’s mayor pro tem and city attorney had troubling news to share at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The cables to the cameras monitoring the back doors of city hall had been cut. There also were “deeply troubling” rumors — from credible internal and external sources, according to the city attorney — that public records documents were being altered or destroyed.
Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa was not present at the meeting. Councilor Keith Workman presided as mayor pro tem, with city attorney Julie Norton close by to help with proceedings.
The council, by unanimous vote, passed two measures to increase safeguards at city hall: to re-establish working cameras at the back of the building and to create immediate policies and procedures for the protection and preservation of public records and city funds.
An ordinance, which passed with a unanimous vote, also authorized the city attorney to report any suspected violations of law to investigating agencies, including the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the county Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the state Attorney General’s Office.
Subpoenas, warrants, and public records requests would not be needed for city employees to cooperate in investigations, the ordinance also noted — reversing a directive issued by Alvarez-Roa to city staff last week.
Given the emergency nature of the city’s situation, the ordinance noted that the changes took place immediately.
Council action on both an almost-identical proposed ordinance and resolution gave Norton immediate authorization to investigate and report allegations of theft or misappropriation of funds and unauthorized removal or destruction of public documents and records.
“There are enough troubling rumors from credible sources,” Norton said. “This gives the council clear guidance.”
The ordinance notes the city attorney had been made aware that city records “may have been removed or destroyed in violation of record retention schedules” and other regulations under state law.
The document noted that unauthorized removal or destruction of public records is a felony.
The ordinance also established nine immediate protective measures, including directives to city employees to:
Refrain from physically removing, deleting, destroying or altering documents from city offices.
Remove all shredders from city hall and city buildings and retain bags of shredded materials.
Change all computer and account passwords to ensure that separated employees and officials don’t have access to city computer systems and accounts.
The ordinance also required staff to change the locks on the internal doors at city hall and to ensure that Workman had a key and access codes to any locked doors or safes at city hall.
The ordinance is not the first to target Alvarez-Roa; action at an Aug. 19 meeting compelled her to follow the law and authorized the city attorney to seek a court injunction to stop her if she did not.
The ordinance also noted that city attorneys had become aware that additional city funds may have been misappropriated — or stolen — through use of credit cards and checks signed by city employees who were unauthorized to release the funds.
The council previously questioned more than $3,000 of expenses that Alvarez-Roa said were tied to then-City Administrator Juan Orozco’s credit card account. The council voted against releasing funds to cover those purchases at an August council meeting.
That freeze has led to problems for other city officials.
Fire chief Bob Clark noted the department’s city-issued credit card was declined when he tried to use it to pay for car washes for trucks used in the city’s Harvest Festival parade over the weekend.