CLIFFDELL, Wash. — Cooler temperatures and increased humidity are giving firefighters a boost in their efforts to contain the Left Hand Fire, which has been burning near Cliffdell since July 23.
“It’s looking pretty good,” said Howard Hunter, spokesman for the incident management team.
As of Friday morning, the fire had burned 3,411 acres, and firefighters have it 55 percent contained, with fire lines around the entire fire, and containment was expected to increase by Saturday. Firefighters plan to concentrate on mopping up hot spots along the fire lines and begin taking up fire hoses used to defend homes in the area in Yakima County about 25 miles west of Ellensburg, Hunter said.
Fire crews also set backfires along the northern and eastern flanks of the blaze to eliminate fuel along the fire lines, Hunter said.
The 652 firefighters were scheduled to begin standing down Saturday, but Hunter said they will still be keeping an eye on the fire to ensure it remains inside the fire lines.
Increased humidity and lower temperatures have slowed fire growth, Hunter said.