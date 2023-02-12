Whether or not there may be a withheld secret to living 100 years, Richard “Dick” Fry says it’s all just up to dumb luck.

Dick turns 100 years old today, with most of his life spent on the Palouse. Dick said he’s lived a full life — he served in WWII, traveled the world and worked as a journalist in the height of the industry. His son, James Fry, will be holding a birthday party from 1-3 p.m. today at the Brelsford Visitor Center. James kidded about not bringing gifts, as his father has been blessed with so many birthdays.