Blanche Tippett says it takes “hard work and strength” to reach a century on the planet.
The Clarkston resident, who turns 100 on Monday, was born in Asotin on Feb. 15, 1921, and was raised on a wheat ranch on Montgomery Ridge.
“When I was a child, my parents had to work very hard, and when I got old enough, I did too,” Tippett said. “I had my own horse and fed the cows.”
She and her two siblings attended a one-room schoolhouse about 5 miles away from their home. They traveled by horse despite the at times challenging weather conditions. The trek to the school that housed around 22 children would take about an hour in inclement weather.
Tippett graduated from Anatone High School in 1939 and went on to attend Lewis-Clark Normal School with aspirations of becoming a teacher.
“I couldn’t afford to go any longer, so I had to quit and work,” she said.
She later met Jack Tippett, whom she married in 1941. The duo raised their five children at their cattle ranch headquartered on Joseph Creek in Asotin County. The ranch, located in a canyon, had around 500 mother cows. Their pastures were scattered between Joseph Creek and the hills of Enterprise and Joseph, Ore.
“The funny part of it is that we were married in March because we knew it was going to be too busy in June with all the cattle moving and the haying,” Tippett said. “We had to put the honeymoon off, and then in ’68 we had a chance to go to the Bahamas.”
Her husband died in 2013, but she shares fond memories of their courtship and the many trips they took during their 72 years of marriage. They traveled to Nova Scotia — one of Tippett’s favorite memories — and to Europe and New Zealand.
“He had to ride 20 miles to see me,” she said about the time they spent dating. “Once in a while, he would bring an extra horse, come across the river and then I’d go back with him for the week.”
The couple kept the ranch for 33 years. In the late 1950s, Tippett moved with her five kids to Clarkston, while Jack stayed on the ranch to work.
“I wanted them to go to a good school because we wanted them to go to college,” she said.
Every weekend, Tippett and her children would travel back to visit Jack and work on the ranch. That continued for about 12 years, until her youngest child finished school. They sold the ranch to the state of Washington in 1975.
“We had a lot of good times and company there,” Tippett said.
While in Clarkston, she spent her time raising her children and keeping their house in order.
She now spends her free time doing crossword puzzles. Her four surviving children visit her frequently on the weekends at her Clarkston home.
Tippett has 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She’s the only one in her family to reach the age of 100.
“It takes lots of hard work and orneriness, I guess,” she said with a laugh.
Her family plans to hold a birthday celebration for her once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
