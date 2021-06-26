Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
Idaho County saw minimal population growth while Lewis County declined slightly, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s recently released estimates for 2020.
Idaho County’s estimated 2020 population is 16,823, a 1.2 percent increase (200) from the year prior.
For Lewis County, the 3,838 estimated 2020 population saw a 0.2 percent decrease (seven) from the year prior.
Most of Idaho County’s seven incorporated cities saw similar growth, between 1 to 1.3 percent. The exception was Cottonwood, which reported an estimated 2020 population of 977, up 2 percent (19) from the year prior.
One city reported a 1.3 percent increase: Stites, 232 estimated 2020 population. Three cities reported 1.2 percent growth: Ferdinand (164), Grangeville (3,261) and Riggins (422). White Bird saw growth by one (1.1 percent) for a total 91 population in 2020; and Kooskia grew by seven (1 percent) for a total 677 population.
For Kamiah, the 2020 population of 1,241 was a 0.4 percent decrease (five) from the year prior.
In the Gem State overall, 32 of Idaho’s smaller cities saw declines, but none with population losses greater than 1.4 percent.
Looking at census numbers for growth from 2010 to 2020, Kamiah saw a significant decrease, dropping by 54 (4.2 percent) from 1,295 reported in 2010.
Five Idaho County cities saw substantial increases from 2010 to 2020.
Largest was Kooskia, increasing 11.5 percent (70) from 607 in 2010. Cottonwood jumped by 77 (8.6 percent) from 900. Grangeville increased 3.8 percent (120) from 3,141. Ferdinand saw five more (3.1 percent) from 159.
From 2010 to 2020, Idaho County overall grew by 3.4 percent (556) from 16,267 in 2010.
Lewis County saw a 0.4 percent population increase from 2010 to 2020, from 3,821 in 2010.
Clearwater County grew by 1 percent, both from 2019 to 2020 and from 2010 to 2020. Its 2020 estimated population is 8,846.
The Gem State had the fastest growing population in the nation — up 2.1 percent — between 2019 and 2020, with much of the growth occurring in Idaho’s urban areas.
Results from the 2020 census will be released in September.
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday