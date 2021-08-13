More than half of all counties in the United States, including two in north central Idaho, lost population between 2010 and 2020, according to population numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
This is the first detailed data from the 2020 census to be released by the agency. It shows widespread population declines in mostly small, rural counties all across the country, even as metropolitan areas continue to get bigger.
The 10 largest cities in the United States, for example, grew by an average of 6.9 percent from 2010 to 2020, collectively adding more than 1.59 million people.
That same pattern held true in Idaho: Lewis and Clearwater counties were two of the seven counties in the state to decline in population during the decade. Ada County, by contrast, grew by 26.1 percent, adding more than 102,000 people.
Idaho added 271,524 people from 2010 to 2020, or 17.3 percent. That was the second-fastest growth rate in the nation, trailing only Utah.
The Treasure Valley, which includes Ada and Canyon counties, accounted for more than 53 percent of the statewide population increase.
Nez Perce County was the fastest growing jurisdiction in north central Idaho. It added 2,825 people, or 7.2 percent (see table). Nevertheless, it still slipped from the ninth-largest county in the state to 10th largest. Bonner County, which grew by 15.2 percent, moved up a notch.
Across the border in Washington, Whitman County added 3,197 people, a 7.1 percent increase. That barely registered statewide, though; King County alone added 338,426 people, accounting for 34.5 percent of Washington’s total population growth over the decade.
Overall, more than half the population growth in Washington was centered in Puget Sound.
An interactive map highlighting changes in county populations and other demographic data from the 2020 census can be found online at census.gov/library/visualizations.html by clicking on the “2020 Census Demographic Data Map Viewer” link.
The Census Bureau released more detailed data Thursday, including city populaton numbers, but much of it is in a format that isn’t easily accessible to average viewers. The agency said the information will be available in a user-friendly format by the end of September.
However,Thursday’s release gives state redistricting commissions the data they need to start redrawing legislative and congressional district boundaries, to ensure that the districts have roughly equal population numbers.
Idaho’s Legislative Services Office was also able to extract the city-level data and provide a list to the Lewiston Tribune (see table).
Like the county numbers, the city population figures indicate that smaller communities in north central Idaho typically grew at slower rates than larger communities.
There were some exceptions to that. Genesee and Juliaetta, for example, grew by 7.9 and 7.8 percent, respectively, while Culdesac grew by 8.7 percent.
However, a number of communities declined in population, including Bovill, Potlatch, Kendrick, Pierce, Weippe, Kooskia, Stites, Cottonwood, Craigmont and Riggins.
In the Treasure Valley, Boise added 30,000 people, or 14.6 percent. Meridian was one of the eight fastest-growing cities in the United States with populations over 50,000; it grew by 56.7 percent, adding more than 42,000 people.
The total U.S. population increased by 22.7 million people, or 7.4 percent, between 2010 and 2020, to 331.4 million. That was the second-lowest growth rate in the country’s history, trailing only the 7.3 percent increase from 1930 to 1940.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.