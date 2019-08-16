Don’t be surprised if you find a census worker knocking on the door in the near future.
Address canvassing — the first major field operation of the 2020 census — launched this month and will continue through mid-October, said Licett N. Figueroa, a U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialist in Spokane. Census employees across the nation are verifying the location of houses, apartments, shelters and other places where people could live or stay.
Workers from all over the country have hired on a temporary basis to help with the project, Figueroa said. The goal is to ensure the Census Bureau’s address list is accurate and complete for the 2020 census and everyone gets counted.
The workers, known as “listers,” are attempting to knock on every door in the neighborhoods they are canvassing, Figueroa said Thursday.
“In addition, we routinely deploy staff in communities to collect responses or conduct quality checks for ongoing surveys that we are doing,” she said in a news release. “We expect to canvass about 30 percent of all addresses in the country.”
Listers will always have an official government badge with photo identification, as well as an official bag and laptop with the 2020 census logo. These employees knock on the door, identify themselves and ask a few questions about the residence. They then compare what they see to the existing census address list and make any necessary corrections, Figueroa said.
Every law enforcement agency in the country received a memo and poster about address canvassing, known as AdCan. Local police are aware of the operation and have been given information on how to identify a census worker, Figueroa said.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that everyone in the nation be counted every 10 years, and the first census was conducted in 1790.
The results are used to determine how many seats each state gets in the House of Representatives and aids in the distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds, grants and support to states, counties and communities.
In an earlier visit to Asotin County, Figueroa said people will have an opportunity to respond to the census questions online in 2020, which is a first.
Census takers carry proper identification and will never ask for Social Security numbers, a mother’s maiden name or other compromising information, she told the county commissioners.
In addition, the people who are hired for the census effort take a lifetime oath not to divulge any of the information collected, and the process is safe and confidential, Figueroa said. It’s against the law to publicly release responses that could identify a respondent or household.
