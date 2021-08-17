Pullman was the fastest-growing of the four Quad Cities municipalities in the region from 2010 to 2020, while Clarkston actually lost population, according to new 2020 census data.
The U.S. Census Bureau released the city population figures last week, but did so in a format that wasn’t accessible to most users. Washington’s Office of Financial Management reconfigured the numbers and made them available Monday. (Figures for Idaho cities were released last week.)
Pullman added 3,102 people from 2010 to 2020, a growth rate of 10.4 percent. That compared to a 7.2 percent and 6.9 percent growth rate in Lewiston and Moscow, or 2,309 and 1,635 people, respectively.
Clarkston’s population, by contrast, dropped from 7,229 to 7,161, a decline of 68 people, or 0.9 percent (see table).
As was the case in Idaho and nationwide, growth rates varied widely by jurisdiction.
Locally, for example, Asotin and Pomeroy lost population during the decade, as did Colfax, Colton, Albion and Dayton. Palouse, Endicott, St. John, Rosalia and Tekoa all gained population — as did Uniontown, which added 95 people for a growth rate of 32.3 percent.
Regionally, Spokane and Spokane Valley grew by 9.6 percent and 14.7 percent, respectively, or 20,073 and 13,221 people. Cheney grew by 25.2 percent, from 10,590 to 13,255.
Seattle added more people than any other municipality in the state. It grew by 128,355, or 21.1 percent, to 737,015. That accounted for 13 percent of the total statewide population increase during the decade.
A complete list of 2020 census figures for Washington counties and cities can be found online by visiting ofm.wa.gov.