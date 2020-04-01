MOSCOW — Free copies of the book “We Count! A 2020 Census Counting Book” are available for pick-up from 1-3 p.m. today at the Second Street entrance of the Moscow Public Library.
Books will be placed in grocery bags beneath the awning at the blue door, with one book per bag. Patrons will be asked to observe the 6-foot social distancing rule. Supplies are limited; books will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The book details how children and babies will also be part of the 2020 Census count.
More information is available from Chris Sokol, Latah County Library District executive director, at (208) 882-3925 or chriss@latahlibrary.org.