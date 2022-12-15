A hearty group of volunteers unloaded hundreds of wreaths Wednesday at Vineland Cemetery in preparation for the Wreaths Across America ceremony this weekend.
Cadets from the Idaho Youth ChalleNGe Academy in Pierce worked alongside first responders from Clarkston and Asotin County, the Clarkston Class of 1968, and several other organizations to move the boxes off a semi-truck.
The ceremonial wreaths inside will be fluffed and placed on the graves of military veterans at noon Saturday. Pilot Gary Peters is doing a flyover for the ceremony, which will be led by retired Col. Raymond A. Domaskin, of Clarkston.
Close to 1,400 live wreaths will be placed on Vineland graves, Domaskin said. He and his wife, Sherry, help organize the effort at the Clarkston cemetery.
Similar ceremonies are slated for 9 a.m. Saturday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston and noon Saturday at Riverside Cemetery in Orofino. This is the first year the Orofino group has participated.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a nonpolitical event that honors and remembers veterans who are laid to rest in more than 3,500 locations throughout the country.
In this region, more wreaths will be delivered today, Sherry Domaskin said.
“Everyone should be ready to go by the 17th.”
At Clarkston, the wreath for the U.S. Coast Guard will be presented by Stevie and Brooks Nightingale and Kinley Cassell in memory of their grandfather, Bill Bonson, who was an active member of the local Wreaths Across America project since it began. Another granddaughter, Cora Cassell, will be singing the national anthem.
In addition, a patriot wreath will be presented to Chris Loseth, CEO of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union, which donated $50,000 to the project last month. A second wreath will be placed in memory of his brother, Patrick Loseth, at Arlington National Cemetery.
Members of the Junior ROTC club at Clarkston High School will present and retire the colors at the Vineland ceremony. Many local businesses and organizations support the event, which is greatly appreciated, Domaskin said.
A shuttle bus will be available across the street from the Red Wolf Golf Club for people who want to attend the ceremony.