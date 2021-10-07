Celebrating the little victories

Pete Caster/TribuneJames Szabo, of Missoula, celebrates as his son, Lorenzo, 3, kicks a small soccer ball through the bottom part of the football uprights as they play at Sunset Park on Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston. Today’s forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for sunny skies and a high of 67, according to the extended outlook on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

James Szabo, of Missoula, celebrates as his son, Lorenzo, 3, kicks a small soccer ball through the bottom part of the football uprights as they play at Sunset Park on Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston. Today’s forecast for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for sunny skies and a high of 67, according to the extended outlook on Page 6A.

Tags