<text>ABOVE: Anthony Capetillo and his daughter Aura, 5, both of Lapwai, cover themselves with heart-shaped Pride stickers during the Wa</text><text>c</text><text></text><text>myos Pride event in Lapwai on Thursday. It was the second year the Pride event was held in Lapwai. LEFT: Ricky Hayes, 7, Mollie Cline and Loraine Harris, left to right, speak with Myndie Van Horn of LC-Valley Chroma, an LGBTQ+ organization, during the Wa</text><text>c</text><text></text><text>myos Pride event.</text>
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Ricky Hayes, 7, Mollie Cline and Loraine Harris, left to right, speak with Myndie Van Horn of LC-Valley Chroma, an LGBTQ+ non-profit, during the Wacāmyos Pride event in Lapwai on Wednesday.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Harrison Taylor, 3, of Clarkston, checks out the information booths during the Wacāmyos Pride event in Lapwai on Wednesday.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Free Pride flags and stickers lay on a table during the Wacāmyos Pride event in Lapwai on Wednesday.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Nez Perce Tribal member Mollie Cline, of Everson, Wash., is decked head-to-toe with Pride colors during the Wacāmyos Pride event in Lapwai on Wednesday.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A row of Pride flags flutter in the breeze during the Wacāmyos Pride event in Lapwai on Wednesday.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Sergio Islas, of Moscow, wears a pair of Pride-colored tennis shoes during the Wacāmyos Pride event in Lapwai on Wednesday.
