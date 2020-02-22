Celebrating opening day

After thinking he grabbed a home run ball, Harper Krasselt, 7, of Lewiston, celebrates as he runs back to his parents during Lewis-Clark State College’s home opener against British Columbia on Friday afternoon at Harris Field in Lewiston. Krasselt’s older brother, Guy, 12, explained to him he grabbed a foul ball, not a home run ball — however, it didn’t dampen his spirits. Harper went back behind the bleachers to chase down more baseballs that were hit out of play. Lewis-Clark State beat British Columbia 9-6.
