Earth Day is Friday, and there is a lineup of events happening throughout the Palouse to celebrate.
Join Inland North Waste, formerly Latah Sanitation, at its Earth Day party from 3-6 p.m. at East City Park on Friday. There will be live music, kid’s activities and giveaways planned.
One of the new garbage trucks will be there, and the winning design of the new cardboard recycling truck will be unveiled. Kids can get their picture taken on the new garbage truck and participate in a supervised climb on the truck.
At the party, Paradise Creek Bicycles will be doing free bike tuneups. There will also be a beer garden and huckleberry lemonade provided by Moscow Alehouse. Live music will be provided by the Kristie Project.
Get dressed up as a favorite animal, plant, insect or mineral for a night on the town. The Biodiversity Ball is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., at 333 N. Jackson St., in Moscow. There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door to enter.
Live music will be provided by local band Mother Yeti, who is opening for Boise’s Lounge on Fire. There will be a costume contest with prizes from businesses such as Black Cypress, Hyperspud Sports and Noshies. The ball is open to all ages, and alcohol will be available for those age 21 and older.
Meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at East City Park for the 2022 Climate March. They will be marching from East City Park to Friendship Square in Moscow. There will be several speakers at Friendship Square. The event will last until 1:30 p.m.
The march is organized by Friends of the Clearwater, KRFP Radio, Extinction Rebellion of the Palouse and the Palouse Group of the Sierra Club.
The Moscow Food Co-op will be having an Earth Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at 121 E. Fifth St. They will have trivia, composting demonstrations and other activities for the whole family.
On Monday, city of Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson — with the help of Pullman preschoolers — will plant a Japanese pagoda tree to celebrate Arbor Day at 2 p.m. at the Pullman Parks and Recreation building, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B.