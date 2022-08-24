Washington has the second highest life expectancy at birth according to a recent report from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC released its National Vital Statistics Reports that includes period life tables for the 50 states as well of the District of Columbia with 2020 data. The CDC predicted life expectancy by evaluating the total, as well as the male and female populations based on age-specific death rates in 2020.
Hawaii has the longest life expectancy, with the total population expected to live 80.7 years, with the male life expectancy at 77.6 years and female life expectancy at 83.8 years.
Washington state had the second highest life expectancy of 79.2 years, with the male life expectancy at 76.9 years, and female life expectancy at 81.6 years.
The state with the shortest life expectancy was Mississippi at 71.9 years, at 68.6 years for males and 75.2 for females. The states with the shortest life expectancy also included Louisiana, West Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma.
“The difference in life expectancy between the sexes in the United States was 5.7 years in 2020, ranging from a high of 7.0 years in D.C. to a low of 3.9 years in Utah,” the report stated.
The report also found that every state and the District of Columbia had a decrease in life expectancy rates between 2019 and 2020. Life expectancy in the United States declined by 1.8 years from 2019 to 2020. New York had the highest change in life expectancy, dropping three years between 2019 and 2020.
The report blames the COVID-19 pandemic for these drops in life expectancy, as well as an increase in unintentional injuries such as drug overdose deaths.
The average life expectancy in the United States is 77 years, according to the CDC’s website.
This story was originally published August 23, 2022 10:58 AM.