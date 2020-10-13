Caught in the web

A spider waits for dinnertime to enjoy a small bug caught in its web recently in Clarkston. The web will need to be strong if it is to survive strong winds predicted for today.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.