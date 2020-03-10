Deputies were dispatched to the Old Spiral Highway to move some cattle off the road Friday night, but instead arrested a Pullman man allegedly in the midst of shooting heroin into his arm.
Sean F. Staley, 33, is facing possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine charges. The felony charges each carry a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
When officers arrived on scene, a deputy spotted a silver Subaru parked in a pullout near the cattle. The deputy assumed the driver of the vehicle was the person who called police about loose cattle, court records said.
When the deputy reached the driver’s side window, he allegedly saw the man with an elastic band around his arm above the elbow, a needle in his right forearm. “The male was about to use his left hand to plunge the needle. The needle contained a brown liquid substance,” court records said.
The deputy told Staley to remove the needle from his arm, which he allegedly did, court records said.
A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly yielded a baggie of methamphetamine, a bag with a black rock substance believed to be heroin, multiple pills later identified as morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone and methadone. Police also allegedly found a glass pipe for smoking methamphetamine, a scale, a silver spoon with a burnt bottom, four needles with brown liquid inside, hundreds of clean needles and other paraphernalia, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans released Staley on his own recognizance, but advised him he should seek treatment because of the many tracks that were visible on his arm during video arraignment Monday.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for March 25.