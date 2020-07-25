Catfish anglers

Ken Outland fishes and Jerry Stephens waves to a passing boat as the men fish on the Snake River on Friday morning. The two, who were out on the river at 5:30 a.m., caught and released three catfish.

 August Frank/Tribune

