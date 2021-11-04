Catching some air

Red Powaukee, of Lewiston, leaps over a large barrel Wednesday while skating at the Mtn Dew Skate Park in Lewiston. Powaukee decided to use the barrel to add some challenge for him and Carlos Arteaga.

 August Frank/Tribune

