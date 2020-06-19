Catching more than air

Jerry Burns and his daughter, Andrea, 9, each have the same reaction as they watch Chumpy, their 2-year-old border collie/boxer/golden retriever mix dog, leap into the air to catch a ball in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Chumpy’s son, Dozer, who is 2 months old, also looks on in hopes of learning a trick or two for the near future.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

