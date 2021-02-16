Catching air

Jack Lewis, a senior at Washington State University, gets some air Monday as he snowboards off a jump onto a rail outside his home in Pullman. Lewis and his friends were headed to Silver Mountain for the day, until the weather forced them to create their own slopes at home as they built a ramp from cinder blocks, plywood and snow.
