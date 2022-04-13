Catch and release

Austin Johnson/Tribune Brendan Crea, of Winchester, releases a trout he just caught back into Winchester Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Snow flurries Monday gave the lake a wintry look, despite it being the second full week of April. Temperatures on the Camas Prairie are expected to remain cool today, but will warm up a bit as the week goes along. The extended weather forecast can be found on Page 6A.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Brendan Crea, of Winchester, releases a trout he just caught back into Winchester Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Snow flurries Monday gave the late a wintry look, despite it being the second full week of April. Temperatures on the Camas Prairie are expected to remain cool today, but will warm up a bit as the week goes along. The extended weather forecast can be found on Page 6A.

Tags

Recommended for you