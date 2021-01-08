It’s been said that history is written by the victors.
No one can argue that a piece of U.S. history took place Wednesday in our nation’s capital, but how will it be remembered?
The facts seem pretty straightforward: Protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was in session working to count the Electoral College votes and confirm Joe Biden as president-elect.
But Chris Riggs, Lewis-Clark State College history professor and chairman of the school’s Social Sciences Division, stressed that people in his line of work are hesitant to offer predictions about what the history books will say as events of the present continue to play out.
“I think a lot of it will depend on what happens next. Are the events that happened on Jan. 6 the last gasp of these kind of very deep social divisions, and do they then prompt a kind of reckoning, a kind of reconsideration that leads to efforts toward greater reconciliation and attempt to try to reduce this current, very intense period of polarization?” Riggs asked. “In other words, is that the last chapter that leads into something new, or is this the first chapter of something a bit grimmer, where the polarization continues, becomes even more intense and expresses itself in forms of various kinds of political violence?”
Craig Clohessy: I wonder whether it will be viewed as a day that people attempted to overthrow the government or will it be remembered as the day the system worked, and despite the violence our system of government remained on the rails and moved forward.
Chris Riggs: ... It’s always tricky here. It seems to me there has been a growing of hostility, a disregard or distrust for public institutions. And I think you see that embedded in a whole variety of different things that are going on. And certainly the events of the 6th do reflect a very strong hostility towards those institutions of government.
A lot of it will depend on going forward — is there some success at trying to rebuild some of that trust, at trying to move in a new direction, or do things just get worse?
This will certainly be remembered, and my suspicion is that there is going to be a sense of this as an attempt at insurrection or coup or whatever terminology you want to use. I think whether that’s paired with a sense of the survival of democratic norms and institutions will depend on how things play out. It’s a great question.
I always remember that famous conversation where Mao Zedong, the Chinese communist leader of the 20th century, is asked about his sense of the implications of the French Revolution back in the 18th century. And he says, “Well, we’re still waiting to figure it out. We’re still seeing it unfold.”
CC: That helps transition into my next question. This country was formed on some key principles, including the right to free speech and to peaceably assemble. There are numerous examples over the years. Martin Luther King Jr., and other civil rights leaders, led a successful civil rights march on Washington, D.C., in 1963. Historically speaking in this country, have peaceful protests proven more successful to the alternative we saw Wednesday?
CR: The civil rights movement of the mid-20th century is certainly a very powerful example of people trying to use peaceful protest and examples of various kinds of civil disobedience to bring about change. ... What’s remarkable to me is how long the civil rights movement was able to maintain that peace in the face of extraordinary kinds of provocations and very violent sorts of responses.
There is certainly evidence that the general public is turned off by violent kinds of protest. There tends to be more sympathy for groups that peacefully protest versus say engage in violence of any kind. But of course sometimes violence does achieve certain things. I wish it didn’t, but sometimes that does happen, where violent action can achieve something.
I know historians sometimes get in trouble when they try to predict the future, so I try to be mindful of that and not get too far ahead of events.
CC: As chairman of the Social Sciences Division at LCSC, you’re helping organize the annual MLK and Idaho Human Rights Day of Service, which will be conducted virtually this year on Jan. 18. Talk about what is planned for that day and how it will work.
CR: Because of the pandemic, we decided not to have an in-person event, just to be very careful and very cautious.
We’re going to have some greetings offered from President (Cynthia) Pemberton here at LCSC. Gov. (Brad) Little has recorded a greeting, and Ferris Paisano III, who is representing the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee, will have some brief comments. We’re going to have an interview between Andy Hanson, LCSC vice president for student affairs, and LCSC professor Dr. Amy Canfield about the civil rights movement and in particular about the ongoing importance and legacy of that movement. We’re going to have Rachel Davis and Amanda Wilhelm from the YWCA talk about one of the Y’s latest anti-racism initiatives, trying to help people embrace social and racial equality. Charlette Kremer is going to talk a bit about volunteering. She worked at LCSC for many years, retired recently, is on the Lewiston School Board and is going to talk a lot about the importance of volunteerism and the important work and the important impact that volunteers can have in our community.
We normally have a candlelight walk, and in recent years that walk has gone from the YWCA to the Center for Arts & History in downtown Lewiston. Instead, a couple volunteers created a virtual walk of downtown Lewiston using characters and elements from the video game Minecraft, which is kind of a building game. ... It’s a quasi-replica of downtown Lewiston, and they have these Minecraft characters carrying candles walking from the YWCA to the Center for Arts & History. We’re very excited about that.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.