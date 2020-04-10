Zach Evangelho has always been a team player.
In his two years with the Lewis-Clark State Warriors baseball team, a love of team led to two NAIA national championships and helped him take the next step as a professional player in the minor leagues with the Kansas City Royals organization.
That love and value for teamwork ultimately led him to his current career as an engineer/paramedic with the Lewiston Fire Department.
And the team approach has proven essential for him and his fellow first responders as they face a new and unseen foe known as the coronavirus.
Craig Clohessy: How long have you been with the Lewiston Fire Department and what is your current role there?
Zach Evangelho: I have been with the Lewiston Fire Department for nine years now. I’m an engineer and paramedic and work mostly on the ambulance at Station 2, which covers most of the Orchards.
CC: These are difficult times, especially for first responders and others on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19. What are you and your fellow first responders doing to stay safe and not add to the risk of spreading the virus?
ZE: It’s a new territory for everybody really. ... Preventing exposure is the biggest thing. ... Right now we just have one guy going into (a scene) and making an assessment on a patient and then calling in resources as needed — if we need a stretcher, if we need more guys, more equipment, things like that.
The (fire department administration) has been really good by getting all of our PPE (personal protective equipment). Every call that we go to we have gloves, gowns, glasses and then our N95 masks. We protect the patient as well by giving them a mask and just doing our best to protect the community.
CC: Is this the new normal?
ZE: Yes, it’s that new territory I mentioned. We try to take every precaution, because we don’t know who has it and who doesn’t. There are signs and symptoms that help us with our assessment, but we don’t want to spread it, and if we have it or they have it, we can’t tell unless we get that actual test, so we take every precaution we can.
CC: If you transport a patient who ends up testing positive for COVID-19, are you required to go home and quarantine, or how are you handling that? What’s the protocol?
ZE: Every situation is completely different. If we do have contact with a COVID-19 patient, hopefully our PPE and all of our precautions we take prevent us from getting that virus. ... You never really know until you know, so that’s why we treat every patient like they have the virus, and that’s the best way to protect the community, ourselves and the patients. If the hospital does have a confirmed case, they do contact us and let us know. If we (were to) develop any of the symptoms, our supervisors at the administrative level would make the call after that.
CC: Why did you become a first responder?
ZE: It’s not something that I’ve always wanted to do, but I had role models that pushed me into that direction and I fell in love with it. I personally think it’s the greatest job in the world. You never know what you’re going to get. We wear a lot of different hats. We get to treat people on their worst days and possibly make it better, so that’s always pretty cool.
CC: Is there anything you would like to add?
ZE: Our union has been doing a lot for us. Our union and our administrative staff have been staying up on all the news and helping us out to help protect the community. It’s been good having the city have our back as well as our auxiliary.
It’s really hard to answer your questions, because it’s such a revolving door, there’s so much unknown. The best I can tell you is that we’re taking every precaution and limiting every chance for exposure and trying to do the best thing for the community by staying up with all the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and trying to protect ourselves so we can protect the community.
Zach Evangelho
Age: 34 (he turns 35 on Saturday).
Title/occupation: Engineer/paramedic.
Family: Married for 11 years to Leisha Evangelho; three children, Kate, 7, Cal, 4, Boaz, 1.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science, bachelor’s in paramedicine.
Work history: Nine years with the Lewiston Fire Department.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with wife and kids, hunting, golfing, exercising and church.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you? Played baseball for two years at LC State and won two national championships; played two years for the Kansas City Royals organization.