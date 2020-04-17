The Inland Northwest is no stranger to the ravages of disease.
With the current COVID-19 pandemic in mind, Garry Bush, a retired Lewiston High School history teacher, has researched the issue in hopes of providing some historical perspective.
Bush and Steven Branting, who serves as the institutional historian for Lewis-Clark State College, have put together a three-day series of stories that will be featured in the Tribune starting Sunday and concluding Tuesday.
I spoke with Bush earlier this week, and he provided a quick preview of the series and also shared what led to his love of history and a second career as an Idaho history tour guide.
Craig Clohessy: From cholera to smallpox to Spanish flu and polio, what are some of the similarities and differences in how the community responded to these diseases in comparison to the current pandemic?
Garry Bush: There are many similarities, but also a great deal of differences to today’s pandemic. The one thing that is really different is that the people at the turn of the century were more accustomed to this, they had seen it in their lifetime, they had seen it over and over again, especially the childhood diseases. The Normal Hill Cemetery is unfortunately peppered with tombstones that are very small and have little angels or little lambs on top. Those epidemics of childhood diseases came through this valley and people knew about them. They accepted that they had to quarantine. Today’s society, with vaccinations and better health facilities, we don’t see it, so we’re reluctant. ... People a century ago were quite willing to say: “This is what we have to do and we better do it or little children are at stake here.” It is one of the reasons that we (Bush and Branting) came up with the idea to put it in (historical) perspective.
CC: Much of what you do to this day focuses around the region’s history. What spurred your interest in that?
GB: Even when I was down in Southern California, a long time ago, I was keen on the history of our hometown and the history of the region and also national history.
(I) ended up teaching history, but what really started my career, if you will, my second career, was the unique stories in this region, especially Lewiston. It was really helped along by a reporter of the Lewiston Tribune, Tom Campbell Jr. (I) became a friend of Tom Campbell Jr., visited with him, shared a lot of his experiences and he gave talks and also historic walks in downtown Lewiston and Normal Hill. ... I couldn’t get enough of these really unique stories that went back to the starting of the Lewiston Morning Tribune, because his dad was a reporter, Tom Campbell Sr.
When Tom (Jr.) passed away, no one took up doing those historic walks. As a tribute to a good friend and mentor, I ... started picking up the mantle where he left off and started the historic walks.
CC: As you noted, you are an educator by training. How has that helped you with your various ventures from author to historic tour guide and interpreter?
GB: I think the training of being a teacher helps in distilling the stories down into something that is enjoyable and thought-provoking. ... My bent as a history teacher was not to worry about dates, not to worry about the politics. It was more a social, emotional response to history. I would ask (my students) who were these people, why did they have such influence at the time, why did it resonate with the folks in the United States, what happened to cause these periods of history that changed everything. That kind of thinking lends itself well to storytelling. ... I think Steve Branting shares that love of storytelling and hopefully these articles will give the reader a chance to look back at history.
