Making the world around her a better place is something of a mission statement for Mary Kress.
Whether it’s in her role with the American Red Cross, or raising honeybees during her off-work hours, Kress stresses that “life is all about helping.”
She backs that belief up with a saying that is near and dear to her and to the Red Cross:
When you give blood
“You give another birthday,
“Another anniversary,
“Another day at the beach,
“Another night under the stars,
“Another talk with a friend,
“Another laugh,
“Another hug,
“Another chance.”
Craig Clohessy: You’ve been with the American Red Cross for eight years. How did you become involved in the first place?
Mary Kress: I became involved first by being a blood donor. I was donating blood on a regular basis at our local center (and) was asked by a staff member if I might be interested in joining their team. They had an opening, and I’ve always been involved in humanitarian services to help people, so it intrigued me and interested me. The Red Cross is international, and they help in more ways than just giving blood — in many ways, as far as disasters. So this was something that was really a good fit for me.
CC: What do you do for the Red Cross?
MK: I started out as a phlebotomist in blood collections and transferred into account management when an opening became available. ... I educate potential donors on the importance of blood donations, schedule blood drives and work with blood program leaders on creating a successful drive to meet the demands of the hospitals. I’m the party planner.
CC: How important are local blood drives to the overall mission of the Red Cross.
MK: Extremely important. We are given a goal each month to meet, and our goal is part of the state of Idaho goal. So from the Lewis-Clark region we are expected to provide X amount of blood units in order to meet that criteria and to provide that necessary blood on the shelves, so it’s available when it’s needed.
CC: The Red Cross put out a news release recently. It said there’s a critical Type O blood shortage. Why is that?
MK: Several reasons contribute to a shortage. Right now we’re looking at influenza, creating many donors not being eligible to donate due to not feeling well. We have winter storms going on across the nation. This shuts down hundreds of blood drives. We’re also just coming out of the holiday season. The holiday season typically creates a shortage just because people are very busy, and it’s difficult to hold blood drives during the holiday season.
CC: And why is Type O particularly important?
MK: Type O-negative is the universal blood type. It can go to any (recipient), and that’s why it’s so valuable. Type O-positive is the most common type of blood. So if you think about it, when blood is needed they need O-positive many, many times, because that’s what the majority of the population is. We need all types of blood, though, right now.
CC: If you’re a healthy individual, how often can you donate?
MK: Every 56 days.
CC: How about a little bit more about you. You raise honeybees. What got you involved in that?
MK: My husband is a rancher. I wanted something that he and I could do together. Initially this started out as a duo project, but I discovered that my husband likes honey more than he likes the bees. It’s become kind of a Mary project now. ... I enjoy working with the bees, and I enjoy the products that result from that work.
CC: How complicated is it?
MK: I wouldn’t say it’s complicated. It takes perseverance. I’ve killed a lot of bees in the process. And so I go to the bee association meetings that are held here in the valley, and I learn something every time I go — what not to do and what to do. And that’s really been helpful to changing my ratio to success.
CC: With the decline in the world’s bee population, should people take up beekeeping?
MK: Absolutely. Our livelihood depends on the bees. The pollination that they create and our food source is dependent upon the honeybees.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
MK: I would just like to encourage anyone to please go to redcrossblood.org and put in the ZIP code where you would like to donate blood. Look at your local blood drives. Even if you’ve never donated before, it’s a simple process, it is something that costs no money and changes lives.
CC: And you get free cookies.
MK: Yeah, absolutely. We have cookies — we have juice and cookies, usually a T-shirt, and we have hugs.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Mary Kress
Age: “Good one.”
Title/occupation: American Red Cross account manager for the donor recruitment department in the Idaho-Montana region.
Family: Spouse, Leroy; blended family of four adult children and nine grandchildren.
Education: Some college and the school of hard knocks.
Work history: Employed with the American Red Cross for eight years.
Hobbies/interests: Raising honeybees, spending time at the family cabin.
For more information about American Red Cross blood donations or to schedule a blood drive, Mary Kress can be reached at 508 Thain Road, Lewiston, ID 83501; (208) 791-2011; or Mary.Kress@redcross.org.