It should come as no surprise that nonprofit organizations assisting those in need are stretched to the limit as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge.
COVID-19 also has presented a new set of challenges for Twin County United Way and its mission to raise the needed money to properly fund numerous nonprofits in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Cathy Jo Witters, who has served on the valley’s United Way board for the past eight years, said the standard face-to-face push for donations isn’t possible. But failure isn’t an option, so Witters and her fellow United Way supporters are finding new and creative ways to get the job done.
“These nonprofits depend on the United Way for fundraising,” she said. “We offer them a stable source of funding, and without us they can’t do some of the work they’re doing. They’re coming to us, telling us they need us more than ever, and we’re facing our biggest challenges. So we have mountains to move, but we are going to move them.”
Craig Clohessy: You are co-chair for this year’s Twin County United Way fundraising campaign along with Tim Barker and CEO Suzanne Johnson. What special challenges are there to running a fundraising campaign in 2020?
Cathy Jo Witters: The pandemic has shut a lot of things down, but the need hasn’t gone away. If anything, the need is greater than it has been in the past. What we are seeing locally is that our nonprofits are serving larger numbers than they have before. When businesses shut down, when our lives were upturned or turned over with COVID, the need didn’t stop.
Our valley is struggling with these nonprofits seeing higher utilization rates than they ever have before. That includes youth services, elderly services, vocational placement.
How do you fundraise when people are hurting? It’s difficult to say the least. We are blessed in our community that some of our largest industries have been thriving. We’ve got toilet paper manufacturers, you know, things that the pandemic has proven to be essential. Our valley is centered around those products.
In the past our campaign has been primarily based on workplace giving. We present to your employee base. Right now, businesses are not open. They don’t want a stranger walking through the door to present to their employees — it’s too risky — so we are changing as fast as we can.
CC: Share some examples of how fundraising efforts have changed.
CW: Typically we would go in with our packets and our forms and present in front of your employees. This year we are having to drop off packets. We’re doing different educational techniques with supervisors and trainers, doing Zoom calls with supervisors or managers and basically training the trainer, training the presenter on how to present United Way information.
We have community members who have stepped up to the plate to help us within their business. We’re doing roundtables virtually with segments of the population to try to find out ways to reach groups that we haven’t reached before. If thinking outside of the box was a sport we’d be winning right now.
We are trying so hard to reach people in different ways than we have before. I honestly think a lot of this will help us in the future when we can go back to what was normal. We’ll still have all these new avenues that we’re unfolding.
CC: What can the community do to help in these waning days of 2020?
CW: We have 29 different nonprofits that we support. And some of those are running multiple programs that we support. We are doing tremendous work in the valley, and what I can tell you is when you give to the United Way you are making an instant impact. We are getting it to the people who need these funds.
They’re focused in three main areas: education, income and health. We have families struggling to eat, we have children who are struggling with education because they don’t all learn remotely. We have the elderly who are struggling. ... They need help, maybe it’s meals, nutrition or new installations around their house.
In the waning days of 2020, we are still out there in the valley actively asking for donations and asking for help. You can go online and donate to us on our website, tcuw.org. You can call the office and donate, mail a check, whatever you can do we will accept. More than anything, we just need to make sure people understand what we’re doing and how we’re doing it.
There’s a lot of misconceptions around some of the work that nonprofits do, and what I can tell you and just drive home is that we are devoted to our valley. Your money stays in our valley. Your dollars are working here, which is why I have devoted so much time to United Way, because I see the positive change that we’re affecting every single day. It’s empowering. We’ve got so many incredible people here who have devoted their lives to helping our community this way.
CC: You list serving your community as one of your hobbies or interests. Why is that and has that always been part of who you are?
CW: You know, yes, but this valley makes it important to me. I see this community as a treasure. I’m so proud to be here, and I will do whatever I can to help make this community better every day.
My family has always been one to get involved. We grew up doing that. I remember doing Meals on Wheels with my mom when we were really little, and she was involved with a lot of different nonprofits and hospital work. My parents instilled that in us, but it is something that as I’ve grown and into my adulthood I realize how lucky we are to live where we do and to be a part of such a powerful community.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Cathy Jo Witters
Name: Cathy Jo Witters
Age: 36
City of residence: Clarkston
Title/occupation: Risk manager, Stonebraker McQuary.
Family: Husband, Colby; son, Cason, 7; daughter, Pailynn, 6.
Education: Genesee High School; bachelor’s degree from Lewis-Clark State College in justice studies.
Work history: P1FCU; Public Consulting Group; 2014-present, Stonebraker McQuary.
Hobbies/interests: Spending time with horses, barrel racing, serving the community, spending time outdoors with family and friends.
How to donate
Online: www.tcuw.org
Text: 40404
Mail: P.O. Box 1660, Lewiston, ID 83501
Businesses interested in supporting TCUW as a corporate champion (covering administrative costs), or doing a workplace giving campaign, can call (208) 743-6594 or email sjohnson@tcuw.org.