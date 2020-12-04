It’s been a year of difficult decisions for Lewiston Mayor Mike Collins and his fellow members of the city council.
The most recent had Collins opposing a mask mandate in response to the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city and surrounding area. The citywide mask mandate passed on a tight 4-3 vote.
With the year 2020 coming to a close, Collins will face new tough decisions in the year ahead, including whether to seek reelection to the council, retire for now from elected office or possibly seek election at the state level and bring a northern Idaho perspective to the Capitol.
Craig Clohessy: As mayor and a voting member of the Lewiston City Council, you’ve made some tough calls, most recently your “no” vote for a mask mandate. How difficult is it to deal with the negative reactions you get from those who disagree with your choices, your decisions?
Mike Collins: Sometimes that’s very hard for me to deal with, because I think everybody wants to be liked, everybody wants approval. I’ve learned — and it took me some time — that at some point you’re not going to make everybody happy, and you’re definitely not going to make everybody happy all the time.
Before I even went on the council, one of the things as part of my homework was I went to visit with past councilors, people who had been on city council, just to see their experience. ... One of the comments that was made to me was that every single one of them appreciated their experience and said “I would do it again.” But the one comment that took some time for me to digest was that you’ll lose some friends because you’re going to make decisions that some people just don’t agree with. And it’s like OK, how important is that to me? And then the second thing is if I’m losing friends because of decisions I make, in my mind for the betterment of our community, is that really a friendship that’s strong enough that we can agree to disagree?
It’s tough at times, and I just try to visit with everybody and try to be open-minded. The one big thing ... I’ve always done, is try to put myself in somebody else’s position. Why do you disagree with me? Can I understand where you’re coming from? We may still disagree at the end, but I want to try to go OK, where are you coming from, and why are you so passionate about this?
I just try to listen, and I’ve had my mind changed.
CC: Share more about what goes into your decision-making process.
MC: I think everybody has their own moral compass as to what they feel is right and wrong. I try to be in my mind visionary. Everything I’ve ever done I try to look ahead. The terminology I use with my daughters is have you thought this through to the end? Not just right here, right now. Where does this take us? Where does this take you?
I’ve made mistakes, but I try to learn from my mistakes.
I’m not necessarily into arguing or controversy, but I enjoy good discussions as long as they’re kept civil and cordial and they make me think.
CC: During your time in public office, have you seen a change in civility? Do you think we’re starting to lose some of that?
MC: Maybe a little. But the last nine to 10 months I think has really skewed perspectives on that. Fuses are a little shorter, it’s a little harder to respond as civilly when I think everybody is a little bit on edge because of all the challenges that we all are facing. That also makes it a little bit tougher to put yourself in somebody else’s shoes.
One big thing that I think would help us all would be just to slow down. Hey, let’s take some time, think about what you said, what does it really mean.
CC: You are up for reelection in 2021. Have you decided yet whether you will seek another term on the city council?
MC: I don’t know. I did make a statement at a council meeting that I was not planning on running for reelection. Since I’ve said that I’ve had a lot of people that have asked me to reconsider that or at least to think about it. The big thing for me with that right now is I’ve made a lot of sacrifices, and I knew I would, and I don’t begrudge that at all. You know the big one is with my daughters and seeing them do their stuff, which I think we balanced it pretty well. Kudos to my kids — they have been very supportive.
I’ve always felt the need to serve, and I’ve always been interested in what’s happening at the city level. I have some interest at the state level too, depending on what my future might hold. Could I represent our regional area in a way that’s positive and good for the region?
I don’t know, and I know I’m kind of beating around the bush on answering that question. I haven’t made a decision yet. I’ve been leaning toward not, but I still feel like I have a lot to give.
CC: As a track and cross country coach at Lewis-Clark State College, how has the pandemic changed things?
MC: Athletics are crazy right now. A large portion of my time is spent recruiting, and right now I’m struggling to figure out how to recruit because kids aren’t competing. I have kids that I’m trying to recruit that didn’t have a track season. ... I may not see a junior or senior, or by the time I do it might be too late. I might be out of scholarships that I have to offer, positions might be filled and the other thing that really makes the recruiting even more challenging is because the NAIA is giving back eligibility years — I don’t graduate anybody.
So, I have all my kids back, (and) I have a limited amount of funding, which seems to keep getting smaller. Fundraising is harder now because of everything else, and I got kids that want to come. Well, how do I provide incentive for you other than just an opportunity to compete? And for some that’s all they want. But I’m not alone. I mean every college coach is doing this in every single sport.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.