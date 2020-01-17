Drawing off of last year’s success, a core group of volunteers and like-minded residents will brave the winter chill Saturday and take to the streets of downtown Grangeville with a warm message of civility.
Harpster resident Norma Staaf was part of the team of organizers who encouraged 50 or so people to take part in the Idaho County community of Grangeville’s first People’s March in 2019 and is working to make sure this Saturday’s return of the event is an even greater success.
Craig Clohessy: You’re helping to organize the Grangeville People’s March again this year, along with Carla Wilkins and Michelle Perdue. Talk a little bit about that event. What was the thought that led to its creation, were you surprised by last year’s success, and what are you hoping for this year.
Norma Staaf: The main point is that we want all the people that live in our county to know that they are welcome here and it’s not a partisan issue — it’s ... an awareness issue.
I’ve participated in similar types of events in places where they happen more often, in cities like Boise and Missoula. Participating in a really large event ... isn’t quite as personal as doing it in your own community with people you know. It just seemed like a logical thing to do to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s messages of acceptance of all people and peace.
I worked with Michelle and Carla last year and we decided we wanted to do it again. We thought (last year) if we had 20 people show up, we’d be doing well. An outdoor event in January in Grangeville and, you know, something kind of new and different, but we had 50 people from babies to my husband’s parents who are in their 90s — everyone in between. And one of the really great things about it was just meeting some new people, forging some new friendships, finding people who were interested in different aspects of our message. ... We didn’t have any negative commentary about it (last year), ... so that was a really positive thing.
Carla Wilkins works for Lewis-Clark State College at our Grangeville Outreach (Center). ... And so because a lot of what she does is setting up classes, it seemed logical this year to put her in charge of finding speakers. And although the three of us all talked about it, she was the one who has been lining up the speakers and will be introducing them and kind of that educational component of the event.
It’s ... a three-phase event. We offer sign making for the people that want to do that. Some of the children ... last year really enjoyed talking to their parents about what their message should say and whether they wanted to quote Martin Luther King or have their own message about something they’re seeing at school. Other people just wanted to march with us and didn’t want to hold a sign. ...
We’ll have the sign making and then the march itself on the sidewalks of Grangeville downtown. And then (we will) come back and have a potluck meal and three speakers of about 10 minutes each and then just time for visiting and fellowship and getting to know new people and catch up with old friends. The whole thing, start to finish, will be about three hours starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m.
CC: With the sign portion of it, do you encourage folks to come through with a positive message?
NS: We do. Yeah, and we were successful in that last year. There’s enough contention going on right now that, yeah, thinking about a positive message, what do you want to see not what or whom you don’t want to see, or who you don’t agree with — positive affirmations. Sometimes (when you get) those positive messages out there people start keying in on those in a better way.
CC: You retired in 2018 after a 32-year career with the federal government. The most recent position was as a recreation planner for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. And while you are officially retired, you’ve been anything but. Talk a little bit about what all you’ve been doing.
NS: I retired in June of 2018 when I was first eligible to retire. My husband and I have a large piece of property, 172 acres of forest, fields, fruit trees, that sort of thing. So there’s always work to be doing at the homestead.
Also, I had already been writing a weekly column for the Idaho County Free Press called the Clearwater Valley News, which covers a lot of the small communities — Kamiah, Kooskia, Stites, Harpster and Clearwater. And I’ve just had a great time getting to know people doing interesting things, new businesses, youth sports and other school activities, getting to know students, teachers, businesspeople. So, having more time to focus on a column instead of just scrambling to put it together on a Sunday night, it’s been nice to have more opportunities during the day to go out and meet with people and go to meetings with different community groups and that sort of thing. The column really focuses on just whatever kind of speaks to me. I try not to make it about the big sports and the biggest of the community activities that get a lot of other press coverage, but some of the less well-known sports like cross-country running, like the academic Knowledge Bowl, which is sport for the brain, not for the body, so to speak, testing students’ knowledge in a competition against each other.
CC: This last year, you also decided to run for the Mountain View School Board. It was a close race, with you coming within four votes of defeating the incumbent. What was that experience like?
NS: That was a really interesting experience. There have been a lot of unpopular decisions made by the school board in the last few years and some of the parents, friends of mine, called that to my attention after I retired and I started paying more attention to what was going on with the Mountain View School District. I tried to encourage some of my friends who have children in the school district, and encourage them to run. It kept coming back to they had full-time jobs, they were running 4-H, they were doing all these activities and shoveling their kids around, and they said, “You’re the one who has time to do this and we’ll support you if you do it.” ... There were three seats open out of five so there was a chance to change the whole dynamic of the school board. The zone that I ran for interestingly has no incorporated communities. So the most densely populated area really is in some ways Elk City, which actually has a commercial district. Harpster and Clearwater and some of the other areas don’t.
It was a great experience just getting to know a lot of different people. ... Our campaign slogan was “Students First” and I tried to just keep that in the forefront all the time in making decisions in what I do with my campaign and what I focused on. ... When you’re running a campaign called “Students First,” getting to know students and hear their thoughts was a really important part of it.
CC: Do you see yourself at any point down the road running for either the school board again or for another public office?
NS: It’s hard to say at this point. Not this year, but who knows what will happen in the future.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: People’s March, Grangeville
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. for sign making; gather at 11:45 p.m. for march; followed by a meal and speeches at 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 E. Main St., Grangeville
WHAT TO EXPECT: People’s March is intended to honor the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr./Idaho Human Rights Day weekend. The event begins with sign making, followed by a march through downtown Grangeville and a covered-dish meal (participants are asked to bring a dish to share). Three speakers also will be featured at the meal. Pat Hunter will discuss her fundraising for Rescue Her, an organization that fights human trafficking; Kelly Turney, a photographer, who directs for Cornerstone Theater Group and is director of the Hope Center, will discuss contributions of the millennial generation; and Joel Gomez, owner of the Melting Pot and the Trails restaurants in Grangeville, will share his experience as an immigrant.
Norma Erica Staaf
Age: 57
Title/occupation: Freelance writer and library substitute at the Prairie River Library District Kamiah branch.
Family: Married to Nick Hazelbaker since 2008.
Education: Rocky River High School, Rocky River, Ohio, 1980; Bachelor of Science in landscape architecture from Purdue University.
Work history: Spent 32 years working for the federal government, most recently for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest as a recreation planner; just began fourth year of writing the Clearwater Valley News column for the Idaho County Free Press; substitute teaching in the Kamiah School District and teaching a public speaking class through Lewis-Clark State College Outreach Program to employees at the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Grangeville; recently started a new part-time job at the Kamiah Community Library.
Hobbies/interests: Trail running; hiking; reading; Open Minds, Open Books club discussing current issues; gardening; canning; creative writing.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you? “Last fall I was inducted into the Rocky River High School Hall of Fame along with my teammates for our second place in the state of Ohio finish in 1979. We were honored at a football game in October, and it was wonderful to reconnect with my teammates and our coach. I still enjoy trail running around our property, though admittedly much slower than I did in 1979.”