Most know Nadine Woodward for her decades of work as a broadcast journalist in Spokane and for her very public change in career, being sworn in this week as that city’s new mayor.
What folks may not recall is that Woodward started her television news career in Lewiston at KLEW-TV. It’s an experience she remembers fondly and that provided her the skills and appreciation for what it takes to deliver news in a tight-knit community.
Craig Clohessy: You started at KLEW in ’85 after graduating from the University of Portland. What are some of your memories of the area?
Nadine Woodward: During college I did news for a cable startup, ... so I had a little experience. ... But after graduating, I would say my first real job as a broadcaster was at KLEW. I put myself through college, so I lived at home the whole time and it took me a little longer to get through school because I worked lots of jobs and took it slowly. Moving to Lewiston from the Portland area was a big leap for me, never having lived on my own. And the Lewis-Clark Valley was very good about welcoming me there.
I learned a ton because at KLEW, which of course is a small station, a very small market, we did everything. We wore many, every hat really, in the newsroom. I learned at a whole different level to shoot my own video, write my own story, edit my own video. I mean we were a one-man band back then, or one-woman band back then.
We also had to take news cars home every third week and we would be on call. So I remember covering ... fires in the middle of the night, car accidents too. ... That was back in the day when all the equipment weighed so much more than it does today. Our old ... cameras probably weighed 30 pounds. Plus you have the recorder and the lights and battery belts, I mean it was amazing. And back in those days, one-man bands weren’t as popular. Now that’s what everybody is. You know, back then, man I tell you, we learned everything, plus I produced the news and I anchored the news. It was a fantastic training ground. It gave me a really good and well-rounded appreciation for every job in the newsroom.
CC: You ended up spending the majority of your career in Spokane. What made you decide to make Spokane your home?
NW: Well, I have to say, I met my husband of 30 years in Lewiston as well. He was the production manager at KLEW, Bruce Felt. He and I were there 2½, 3 years. Then we moved on to Idaho Falls, Idaho, at KIDK. We got married while we were in Idaho Falls and then we moved to Spokane in 1990.
We thought really that Spokane was going to be our last jump-off market before we (moved) to the west side of Washington.
I’m from the Vancouver-Portland area and my husband was from the Tacoma area and that’s where our families were. But after we moved to Spokane, we had been here about two years and we bought our first house. We realized, my gosh, we’d never be able to afford the house that we purchased in Spokane in Seattle or Portland. And we realized what a wonderful place it was.
We decided to build our lives here. We raised two children. Our son is 27 and lives in Seattle and our daughter is 22. She just graduated from the University of Washington and helped me on my campaign after she graduated.
We are business owners here too — we own a video production company. It’s been a great life and we’ve been here now 29 years.
CC: As journalists we’re taught to keep our views and any political leanings to ourselves. Obviously as Spokane’s mayor (she was sworn in Monday and officially assumed the elected post Wednesday) that’s completely different. As mayor, you’re expected to share your views and thoughts on things. How tough a challenge will that transition be for you?
NW: It won’t be a challenge at all. I’ve always had views, I just never brought them to the news desk. I mean we are who we are because of our opinions, our experiences, how we were raised. I’ll tell you where the challenge is, the challenge is not sharing those views while you’re a journalist. It’s going to be a lot easier for me now on the other side that I get to share my views.
I took great pride in being a fair, impartial and objective journalist to the point that when I ... threw my hat in the ring for Spokane mayor, people did not know if I was a Republican, an independent or a Democrat. That was a real testament to how I did my job for 28 years on the news desk in Spokane. ...
CC: What do you think is going to be your biggest challenge as mayor?
NW: The homeless issue. ... It really was the top issue in the race. Some will tell you that this race was a referendum on homelessness. ... I’ve said all along we’re not going to solve homelessness, but we have to do a better job of managing it. We have to focus on giving people a hand up, not just a handout.
We have a lot of programs that meet people’s basic immediate needs, but we have to get beyond that. And we have to lift them out of whatever it is that brought them to homelessness, whether it’s poverty, or mental illness or addiction. ... We need to start moving the needle on people who are homeless.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
NW: I just want to say I have such fond memories of Lewiston and Clarkston. I lived in Clarkston and ... had a beautiful little apartment, my first apartment ever, on the Snake River, and it was absolutely gorgeous. I still have people from the L-C Valley reach out to me. Definitely during my years as a broadcaster in Spokane it always delighted me to hear from people back in the day who still remembered me when I was in Lewiston and continued to watch me when I moved to Spokane.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Nadine Woodward
Age: 57
Title/occupation: Spokane mayor.
Family: Husband, Bruce Felt; children, Connor and Coley.
Education: University of Portland with a Bachelor of Science degree in communications management.
Work history: Broadcast journalism.