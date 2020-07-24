Tim Lynch knows what it is like to soar into the big blue sky as his feet remain planted on terra firma.
The Lewiston architect and president of the Lewis-Clark Radio Controlled Modelers hopes to share that feeling as the club celebrates its 50th anniversary this weekend at Mann Lake.
Craig Clohessy: Talk a little bit about the club and how it came to be?
Tim Lynch: There was a lot of different aspects of flying going on in the valley 50 years ago. I mean, if you look back you can see there were hang gliders and other things happening. But in the ’70s (when the club started) we had the advent of what they called digital proportional radios, which means when you move the stick to the left the rudder moved to the left the same amount as the stick, and that was a huge breakthrough in radio control technology. You built the aircraft, you put the radio in them and you learned to fly them. ... The club was born out of the need for a place to fly, a place to fly safely.
CC: Has interest increased as technology has advanced?
TL: In the ’70s there was a big ramp-up of all new technology, and then of course there was a little bit of an ebb. I joined the club in the early ‘90s, and the airplanes were becoming larger. There was more scale airplanes at that time instead of the early airplanes (that consisted of a) fuselage and a wing, but they didn’t look like anything you saw at the airport. As the ‘80s went, more of those scale airplanes came along — the ‘90s even more.
In the ‘90s, you started seeing what’s called ducted fans. So instead of having a propeller on the front ... think of it as a gas-powered hair dryer inside the plane. It looks like a jet, flies like a jet, sounds like a screaming motor. But it would perform.
Then, again, we saw things wane off a little bit in the 2000s.
I think our biggest struggle right now is getting young people interested in the hobby again, trying to compete with video games and whatnot. But the advent of drones or quadcopters is bringing a lot of young people into the radio control spectrum. We encourage them to come and join our club, because we’re about safety and that’s one of the biggest problems we have right now with the quadcopters is that they’re being operated not in safe manners, and that’s what’s giving quadcopters bad names. It’s not a bad product, it’s just you have what I would call uneducated operators. We’d love to have them educated, and then if they join the club they may see a different aspect of the hobby that they’re not aware of and say, “Oh, I want to try that.”
CC: What are you flying these days?
TL: I fly a variety of airplanes. I’m actually just kind of getting back into the club. I was in the club in the ‘90s and flew a little bit of gas-powered planes, but then I got really into the sailplanes, which are soaring planes, no engines. We use thermals and rising air currents to keep them in the air. I’ve flown those all over the Northwest.
CC: This weekend you’re celebrating the club’s 50th anniversary. Talk a little bit about what all is planned.
TL: We’ll be hosting the 50th annual Fun Fly for the club. The Fun Fly is just that, an opportunity to come out and have fun flying. We will have a couple, three events where the pilots that come down can compete to show their skill with flying aircraft. We’re going to do a balloon pop, a timed flight and spot landing. We are also going to have several planes available for people who want to try their hand at radio control airplanes to fly. I have one in particular that’s an electric glider, and it’s set up so that I can launch it and with a push of a button you have the radio in your hands, your radio flies it. If you get in trouble, I just let go of the button and now my radio flies it. It’s a real great way to get people involved in the sport.
CC: Will that be both Saturday and Sunday at Mann Lake?
TL: It will. Saturday will be the actual judged events and Sunday will just be open flying.
CC: Switching gears, you’re an architect and have worked in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley since 1991. Do you have some favorite projects you worked on over the years?
TL: I worked for Ellis-Feeney Architects for 17 years, and we did a lot of work at Tri-State hospital, we did the Nez Perce County Jail and sheriff’s office and the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center. Those are probably the three big ones I did with them. I went on my own in 2007, and probably my signature projects are Towne Square (off of Main Street in downtown Lewiston), the revitalization of Southgate Plaza (off of Bryden Avenue) and then most recently the LC Smiles dental clinic at the top of Bryden Canyon.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
TL: For (this weekend’s Fun Fly) we will be asking people to wear masks if you’re going to be out there. It’s easy to social distance at the field because we have a spectator line, a pits line and a pilot’s line, so people can be separated, and we will have water available for people out there as well and a restroom. It’s at the Mann Lake flying field on the far side of Mann Lake.
And yes, the public is encouraged to come out and see what we do and enjoy it — get their hands dirty. I definitely want to get people flying on the radios.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.