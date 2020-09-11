The need to help others motivated Ashley Burman in at least two major shifts in her life.
First came the decision to change majors and pursue a bachelor’s degree and subsequent career in nursing. The second was to become involved in forming a union for the nurses at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. With the union in place and in the midst of contract negotiations with the hospital’s administration, Burman is again drawing on the need to help as she joins others at the table looking for change and a positive resolution.
Craig Clohessy: Talk a little more about what motivated you to get into a career in nursing.
Ashley Burman: I come from a family in health care — my dad was a nurse, mom was a social worker. And so I just really wanted to help people. I actually started out in a teaching major and had a friend who had a baby and I really liked the process of birth and life, and so I decided to switch gears and went the nursing route.
CC: And you’re currently with the “family beginnings” side, so that’s delivering babies, right?
AB: Yep, that’s what I do.
CC: That’s got to make every day different, challenging, fun.
AB: It definitely has its challenges, but it’s very rewarding.
CC: We’re in an unprecedented time for most. The pandemic is something that a year ago few of us would have thought possible. Being in the health care business, you’re smack in the middle of a lot of this. How has the pandemic changed, shifted or expanded what you do?
AB: Really in my field, I feel like a lot of people are more scared to come to the hospital, which is really sad. A hospital should be a safe place for somebody to have a baby and I feel like anymore people are scared, they don’t want to come, or they don’t want to stay as long for their care, and it’s been really hard as a health care provider because we want the best for people and we want to be there for them.
CC: Monday was Labor Day, where as a nation we recognized our workers. You’ve been involved from the start with unionizing the nurses at St. Joe’s and you continue to help as the nurses negotiate for an improved contract. Two things, how did you become involved in that and why did you become involved?
AB: A little background: My husband is an IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers) member out at the mill. He’s an electrician out there and so the union has just been in our family. It’s just what we live for and so he has always prodded on why the nurses haven’t also formed their own union.
I had a friend, Joe Thon, there at the hospital. He also had the same ideas, approached me and didn’t have to hardly say anything — I was in.
Really why I was wanting that to come to our hospital is I felt like there was a shift in our care for our patients. I felt like we used to be able to spend a lot of one-on-one time with them, we could care a lot more for them, we have the nursing staff to do that. And I just didn’t feel like that was being done anymore.
I didn’t feel like we had the quality of time to spend with our patients. It just felt like it was all money driven, numbers driven and I felt like something needed to be done so that we could bring that back to our patients.
That was my number one. Number two, for sure then was for my household benefit. We kept seeing decreases in wages, benefits, things like that for our nurses, and you can’t get nurses to come work for you if you can’t compete with other hospitals and you can’t make a decent living doing something that has to be done. You have to have nurses and you have to have health care providers. I guess that was my number two reason was to get those things back. I feel like we used to have better working conditions and wages and ... when we started going more corporate was when we started seeing a decrease in that.
CC: How has the experience been for you?
AB: It’s definitely been tough. It’s tough. People are scared and people don’t like change and I think that’s one of the hardest things. I think big companies ... hold a lot of power and people are scared of that and they’re scared of losing their jobs. So it’s hard to get nurses on board and to back you and to stand together and just really realize that as a group we’re stronger than individual power.
The pandemic has not helped things recently because you hear nationwide all these hospitals are shutting down, they can’t stay afloat. That’s hard too, to keep the balance of we need this for our nurses and our community, but we also need to stay afloat.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
AB: I have really appreciated the community support as far as our union movement. But not just on the union side of it. ... I just really respect the community and their support for our hospital and to keep us going. It means a lot.
> Ashley Burman
Age: 33
Title/occupation: Registered nurse.
Family: Husband, Tyson; two children, Kollin and Kobe.
Education: Bachelor’s of Science in nursing from Lewis-Clark State College.
Work history: St. Joseph Regional Medical Center since graduating from nursing school in 2012. Worked in Intensive Care Unit and Labor and Delivery.
Hobbies/interests: “I have ridden horses and barrel raced my whole life.”