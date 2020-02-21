Lewiston native Jim Cahill suffered a horrific accident while serving in the military, yet it helped transform his life in countless positive ways.
It was 1985 and Cahill, fresh out of high school, enlisted in the Coast Guard. Within a year, the on-duty accident resulted in the loss of a foot. Rather than sending him into despair, the incident motivated him toward a career where he could help others find an active and fulfilling life.
Craig Clohessy: How did losing a foot while serving in the Coast Guard shape your life and also your career in orthotics and prosthetics?
Jim Cahill: Well, it’s really had everything to do with how I’ve changed. I came out of high school and just wasn’t ready for school ... so I enlisted in the Coast Guard.
Within the year, I ended up being in a pretty bad accident where my foot was caught in an anchor line and it took my foot off. The foot was reattached, but by the next day it just really didn’t take, so it was re-amputated.
From there it took about eight, nine months to be processed out of the Coast Guard, but the VA (Veterans Affairs) was really good to me and they paid for school wherever I wanted to go. ... Physical therapy and prosthetics and orthotics was kind of my goal. ... I grew up really fast following the accident and at that point I had a little more direction on which way I wanted to go to school.
I went back to school and five years later came out with a degree from the University of Washington. I moved to Spokane and have lived in Spokane since ’94. I worked at one other company before I purchased Thompson’s in 2000 with my partner, Henry Bennett.
It was called Thompson’s before we bought it and we kept the name. We had five employees, but we’ve grown it to where we have now I think 18 employees and three different locations, including Clarkston.
We come down to Clarkston once a week, every Wednesday.
It’s gotten busy and we’ve done pretty well. Our company has a really good reputation for quality, good customer service. My staff is great. I’ve got practitioners, technicians and a clerical staff. Everybody has been here for a long time, so it’s a good place to work. It’s overall made me a better person.
Like I said, I grew up pretty fast and became fairly empathetic to my patients. I don’t necessarily think that’s what people come here for, but I do some (pre-amputation) counseling for some of the doctors around the area — not necessarily to advise them to have an amputation but to tell them what it could be if they did.
CC: Is it common for amputees to enter in this line of work?
JC: Very common. It’s obviously not a prerequisite. In school, I was the only one in my class of 12 that was an amputee. Now I have three practitioners, including myself, that are below-the-knee amputees that see patients.
CC: You’ve been in the business for a lot of years, starting in ’94. How have things changed over the years?
JC: Probably the biggest change is just all the technology. Orthotics has really kind of stayed the same — that’s materials, plastics, some carbon fibers. ... But prosthetics really has changed. Since 9/11, the military has thrown a lot of money into prosthetics, and they’ve come up with some pretty amazing designs, microprocessor knees, hips, myoelectrics for upper extremity. The technology is amazing, so really my job is to keep up on that technology and know how to use it and provide it when it’s appropriate.
CC: You grew up in Lewiston. What are some of your favorite memories from that time?
JC: Probably just being a little kid, you know, riding my bike, fishing. I was in a family of six kids and we did a lot of camping, a lot of fishing, a lot of outdoor things, and I just loved being in Lewiston on the water. We did a lot of steelhead fishing.
I was a paper boy (for the Tribune) from fifth grade to 10th grade. I’d attribute some of my business sense to that. That was my own business when I was a little kid. I was my own boss and that’s probably where I learned that I wanted to be my own boss. I don’t know, just graduating Lewiston High School. I played a lot of baseball — that was probably my biggest thing down in Lewiston is playing a lot of baseball like everybody did in the day.
CC: Do you still have family in the area?
JC: I do. My folks still live in Lewiston.
CC: Do you think you will ever move back to Lewiston?
JC: I don’t see myself moving back to Lewiston, but I will always be in the Northwest. A lot of my family has moved to Boise and a lot of my extended family is from southern Idaho. I do see the possibility of McCall or something like that in the future.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
JC: My job is a good job. ... You get to help somebody every day. And that’s what keeps you coming back and makes it exciting and fresh. You’re constantly helping people and you’re always kind of the hero. People come to you in a wheelchair and they walk out the door. So you’re that guy.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.