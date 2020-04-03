Sarah Klement’s purchase of the Idaho County Free Press wasn’t a business decision made in the traditional sense.
When the Grangeville-based newspaper came on the market toward the end of last year, Klement decided from the heart more than her head to pursue the acquisition. And despite challenging times, Klement shows no signs of regret.
Craig Clohessy: What made you decide to purchase and take over operations at the Idaho County Free Press?
Sarah Klement: I guess my best answer for that is, I love this place, and I asked myself what else I would be doing. It was looking like the corporation (Eagle Newspapers Inc., based in Salem, Ore.) was ready to sell. So I thought I would take advantage of that and of course put my hat in and asked if they would consider me as a buyer. Put all the problems and issues we were facing aside, I did it mainly because of my emotional attachment. I know that doesn’t sound business minded, but that’s the truth. I worked with these people for my entire life since I was 16, and I’ve loved this place forever.
CC: You started out at the paper as an intern in high school. What types of jobs have you held at the Free Press over the years?
SK: I barely got the intern job. I had to sit in this office and wait for (then Publisher) Andy McNab to meet with me for at least two weeks. ... I think he finally hired me because he felt bad for me, because I really wanted to work here.
As an intern, I used to mainly just do the little event stories or whatever, rewrite briefs. I basically worked under (Editor) David Rauzi and (Community Editor) Lorie Palmer, and my favorite thing ever was getting in David’s red van and going out to whatever story he was covering. I did just about everything, a little bit of everything. I took a sales position ... just before I should have been graduating from the University of Idaho.
CC: Did you stay in sales at the newspaper after that?
SK: Yeah, I stayed in sales, but I started learning some of the layout stuff, just different aspects; classified ads, there’s a million little jobs here — legals, obituaries ... .
CC: A second COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Idaho County. What are you doing to ensure the safety of your employees while of course meeting the newspaper’s essential mission of keeping the community informed?
SK: We had a plan in place early on, a protocol of what would happen when we had area cases. We actually started with Nez Perce County as our target area to put our procedure in place. We did it sooner than the first Idaho County case and Nez Perce County case, but we closed to the public and we are working remotely as much as we can. A lot of the reporters are working from home.
Today (Tuesday) is kind of a different day, because we are laying out pages, so we have people coming into the office on Monday and Tuesday. We are cleaning like crazy, just making sure work spaces are cleaned and phones and doors. We’re doing our best to make sure of social distancing in the office.
CC: Are you getting a good response from your readers? Are they appreciative of what you’re doing?
SK: Our community support has always been great; it’s now more than ever. I’ve heard numerous times people are appreciating how we are putting it together and getting it out in a timely fashion. Of course (we’re) making free in front of the pay wall (of the website a special section the Free Press produced about the coronavirus). I just feel it’s an essential thing to do to make sure that everyone has this information.
CC: On a lighter side, you noted that you were a Scottish Highland dancer when you were young. Share a little bit about that.
SK: It was a huge commitment for my parents, and now that I’m a mom, I realize that. I’ve always wanted my kids to do it, but I’m not pushing it. It was a huge commitment, and they (her parents) were awesome. I used to take lessons in Spokane, because that was where the closest teacher was. I think the Spokane Highland Dancers came to Grangeville for a parade of some sort, and that’s how my mom found them. I danced for years and competed all over the place. We’d go to Canada — just everywhere. Then I got a little older and I wanted to do school sports, which now I wished I kept going, but my poor mom was ready for the break and was probably fine with it.
CC: For our readers who don’t know, what is Scottish Highland dancing?
SK: It is a tribute to Scottish heritage. It’s something they have done traditionally, and each dance is its own kind of symbolic thing. ... There’s one called the Irish jig, for instance, and it’s telling a story about a husband coming home who I think spent all of their money at a pub. So it’s kind of like a Scottish form of storytelling. It’s really a cool deal.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
Sarah Klement
Age: 30
Title/occupation: Owner/publisher Idaho County Free Press
Family: Husband, Dean Klement; daughters Kaycee Klement, Mikaela Klement and Lily Morgan.
Education: Just shy of a degree in journalism with a minor in political science from the University of Idaho; Grangeville High School graduate.
Work history: Idaho County Free Press. Worked summers at a cold storage in Madera, Calif., while attending college.
Hobbies/interests: Ranching and photography.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you? I used to be a Scottish Highland dancer when I was young.