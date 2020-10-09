Marty Antone is proof positive that this really is a small world.
Antone, a captain with the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, saw many of the world’s hot spots while serving in the military before returning to the home of his Oneida Tribe in Wisconsin and entering into a long career in law enforcement. Curiously, though, it wasn’t while on deployment in Korea, Bosnia or Iraq that he discovered it’s a small world. It was in Winchester, Idaho.
Craig Clohessy: What brought you out West?
Marty Antone: My Oneidas came from the 13 colony area, which formerly was New York. ... Our tribe migrated to Canada, Wisconsin, Green Bay, Oneida and then some kept going. And I’m one of the guys that just kept going.
Before I got here, I was training nationally for Fox Valley Technical College as a law enforcement instructor for community policing and it gave me the opportunity for a full year to bounce around and go west.
When I was overseas (while serving in the military) and all those hell holes, sometimes you sit there and you go, “What are you going to do when you get home?” ... (On the list was I) wanted to live on a mountain, I wanted to live near a lake, I wanted to be next to a state park, I wanted to live next to a federal park, and I just started taking that list and applying it to each state.
So I always kept that in the back of my head, that list.
CC: Winchester, where you and your family live now, seems to tick off all those boxes.
MA: It does. ... I had dragged my family through hell and high water, deployments, training, being gone, calls at night, you know where I was coming from, all the hard stuff that comes with the positions I was in. I sent some pictures from here (while interviewing for the tribal police job) to my wife and I said, “All right, it’s up to you, do you want to stay there (in Wisconsin) or are you interested in this?”
She goes, “OK, get me out of here.” So that’s all I needed to hear.
CC: Share a little bit about your tribe and its relationship with my favorite pro football team, the Green Bay Packers.
MA: Oh, so very exciting. ... Before the Packers were Packers they were Green Bay Acme football team. Some of the first football members were tribal members from Oneida. There’s been a really close relationship between the Packers and the Oneida Tribe. They have a very tight-knit relationship. ... They have the Oneida gate at the stadium where you can walk up and they have pictures of the original Oneida players on huge posters.
Ironically, I don’t know if you know, there’s actually a bunch of Wisconsin people up in Winchester. I didn’t realize until Packer games came on and I’m driving through town and I see all the Packer hats and then I start talking to them and have a mutual understanding of football and we have friends that are from Wisconsin that are out here in Winchester, Idaho, too. So it is like a small world.
CC: You’ve had a long and extensive history in law enforcement. What led you to pursue that career?
MA: Out of high school, I went into the military and the Marines active duty. At the time, at that age, I wasn’t quite sure I was mature enough to go to college and keep on track with that. But one thing the military teaches you is that education, you crave it once you get into the service.
When you’re in the service you can take ... tests and college level entry tests, some for free and you get credit for it. I was taking a gamut of different exams for college and one of them was introduction to law enforcement. I did pretty good (and) ... it kind of started pointing me in a certain direction. ... Eventually, I came back to Wisconsin and got into law enforcement.
I wanted to specialize because law enforcement is pretty broad in nature. I mean there’s canine, ... there’s tactical, there’s narcotics, there’s people crime, property crime, human trafficking, forensics, there’s different variations within that spectrum of law enforcement. I started fancying — maybe it was the TV shows back then — working under cover. So I did that for several years, maybe even up to somewhere around five years total. That was pretty exciting.
CC: You’ve been in the field for roughly three decades. What’s kept you at it?
MA: It goes by so fast when you enjoy your job. It goes by so fast you’re like, “Well, where did the years go?”
I think the biggest thing for me is nothing is perfect. Not every job is perfect. ... You have to sacrifice. My idea is some people have to do stuff so that others can benefit from it. My tribe from Oneida, they speak of the next seven generations and you want to prepare and do everything that you can for your children, your grandchildren, and so forth — great-grandchildren. That’s kind of embedded in our culture. Everything comes from growing, we call it three sisters — corn, beans and squash each year to provide ... and to keep that balance. You gotta keep balanced — mind, body and spirit. That’s how you stay on the table. If you’re out of balance, you work too much, or eat too much, or don’t get grounded to earth, you’re going to be off balance. You fall off the table.
So that’s kind of it. I just kept going with it and my tribe believes in not only sacrifice but service driven for our community.
CC: It is a challenging time to be a police officer. Would you encourage others to join law enforcement?
MA: Not a lot of people are signing up. That’s a problem. I feel like it is more challenging, it’s very complex. It also was never meant to be a regular day job, a banker job. We always refer to a banker job as Monday through Friday, weekends off, holidays off. It’s not that.
It may be scary but I think as a person to grow, you have to put yourself in uncomfortable positions. ... I believe everybody goes through scary stuff and law enforcement could be scary. Just challenge yourself and you grow and learn so it’s a changing experience every year in law enforcement. If it’s tough one year, it may get better as it goes if you train yourself and keep focused and stay in your lane.
I actually had three big mentors in my life and I kind of followed their steps. I watched them. I listened to what they said. They gave very solid advice and I went with it. I bought in on it.
Sometimes you have to go back to your elders within your neighborhood or clan or whatever and get that information from them — the ones that went through it and were successful. It’s the same thing for law enforcement.
Martin “Marty” Antone
Age: 54
City of residence: Winchester
Title/occupation: Captain, Nez Perce Tribal Police Department.
Family: Wife, Albana; children Olivia, 15, and Dorian, 17.
Education: Bachelor of Science, criminal justice, Mount Senario College, Ladysmith, Wis.
Work history: Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, August 2014-present; project specialist, National Criminal Justice Training Center-Fox Valley Technical College, Wisconsin, January 2014-August 2014; Oneida Nation of Wisconsin Office of Emergency Management/Homeland Security director of Emergency Management Homeland Security, September 2006-14; Oneida Police Department, Oneida, Wis., senior sergeant/detective March 1989-September 2006.
Military service: Wisconsin National Guard, infantry scout, sergeant 1994-96; U.S. Marine Corps, military police, platoon sergeant, reserves, 1990-93; U.S. Marine Corps, communications, corporal, active duty, 1984-88. Missions and deployments: Japan, 1985-87; Korea, 1985-87; Bosnia, 1996; Kosova, 1999; Iraq, 2003-04.