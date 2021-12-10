Dell Ruddell has suffered more personal loss than anyone should have to bear in one lifetime.
Yet if you meet Ruddell, which I did on a recent Saturday, what you see and experience is a warm individual who goes out of his way to make sure those in his care are safe and happy.
Ruddell, 67, of Lewiston, is semiretired, working part time as a limousine driver for Ride N Style and also driving a shuttle bus for Generations, a Lewiston assisted-living center.
That he now helps people get from here to there may reflect his approach to life: Keep moving forward.
Craig Clohessy: They say you should never outlive your children. You’ve lost three children, one to a firearms accident, one in a tragic house fire and one by suicide. How do you move on from that? How do you move forward?
Dell Ruddell: You start with one hour at a time. One day at a time. Two days. A week. You go forward but then it kind of kicks you and you go back, and you start doing it over. You’ve got to go on with life. If you don’t, you’re going to end up stagnant or not worth anything.
When my son was killed, it was hard and it took me a good six months to get over it enough to ... proceed.
CC: That was followedby your stepson’s death, Bradley Bake, 11, in a fire, despite your efforts to save him.
DR: We had a miniature pinscher, and she was barking and raising Cain at the back door and I thought somebody was at the back door. I heard a thump. ... I went up the stairs and about the third step up from the top, I stepped up and my head went into the smoke. I turned around and yelled down at my wife, I said, “Call the fire department, the house is on fire.”
I opened Brad’s room and Brad was yelling for me to help him. I crawled in the room on the floor trying to get to him (but couldn’t locate him because of the smoke). I kept telling him to come toward me, come toward my voice, and he was telling me help him, help him.
Suddenly it just back drafted, it just blew a huge wall of flame right over the top of me and out into the hallway. And it kind of blew me back out the door.
CC: Recognizing that Bradley was dead, you ran downstairs and went outside searching for a way to access the second floor to get to one of your daughters still trapped inside.
DR: I went up over the roof, slid down the other side and there was a rope up there the kids had tied to the chimney. I slid down that, tore my hands all up and went to her window and her window didn’t open. I hit it with everything I could and I couldn’t get it to break. … A cop threw me up his mag light and I busted the window. She was standing right there with her arms up and I grabbed her and we went (to the end of) the house to where there were some really tall evergreens. I just bailed off in the middle of those with her in my arms.
CC: You started to teach hunter education following the accidental death of your son Joshua Ruddell, 14. It was reported he mishandled one of your guns and it went off. Why did you decide to teach hunter education?
DR: I tried to make a difference in other people’s lives, in kids’ lives. ... My son could tear apart a firearm and reload. ... He knew a lot about firearms. ... That’s what really tore me up the most was he knew about firearms, and it still happened.
CC: You started teaching hunter education back in 1995 and have done so since, except for the recent interruption because of the pandemic. Can you share a little bit about that?
DR: I had anywhere from 25 to 40 in my class at a time. I’ve taught 4,500 people I bet. And I’ve team-taught with other instructors. There were years there I was doing eight and nine classes a year.
If I could make a positive impression on some of these kids, even adults — just one — it was worth it.
CC: Are you now teaching the next generation of families?
DR: I was in Albertsons and this girl ran up to me and said, “Dell, Dell, are you still doing hunter ed?” I kind of recognized her from a class (years before) and said yeah, and she said, “Well, my son is just old enough now that he can take it and I want you to teach him.”
CC: You were involved in foster care for about three years. How did you get involved and why?
DR: We had an empty house, and we had a pretty big house. My wife said she wanted to foster. I wasn’t working (at the time). I was medically retired, so I said, OK. We fostered several kids over the years. The last one that we fostered, we adopted. She just got married this last August. She’s pregnant and they’re living with us down here. They moved down from the Spokane area because they didn’t have any real family up there.
We’re trying to help them get back on their feet to where they can either rent a house or buy a house.
CC: Tell me a little bit about how you became a driver for the limousine service, which is where I met you on one of the region’s many wine tours.
DR: My son bought the limo over in Portland and brought it over and he knew I had driven truck a lot, so he asked me one day if I wanted to drive for him. ... I’ve been driving ever since. That’s been about seven years or so.
CC: You describe yourself as a people person. Is that why you continue to drive folks around in the limousine, even after your son sold the business?
DR: I enjoy taking them around and watching them have fun. And we try to have fun in the limo.
CC: One other thing folks may know you for is the time you served as a crossing guard at the intersection of 19th and Powers by Camelot school.
DR: I was always the one smiling and waving at people. If you can give somebody a little bit of a positive start to the day, it can maybe help them have a better day. It’s just the way I am. I like people.
> Dellwin Ruddell
Age: 67.
City of residence: Lewiston.
Title/occupation: Semiretired; driver for limousine service, Ride N Style; drives resident bus for Generations, a Lewiston assisted-living center.
Family: Married to second wife, Dana Ruddell; eight children combined (“yours, mine and ours”); also foster children and exchange students.
Education: Timberline High School, Weippe; U.S. Marine Corps, weapons and demolition; Lewis-Clark State College; learned welding, fabricating and woodworking from his father.
Work history: Started driving tractor at age 11; welding and first engine rebuild at age 12; construction work; driving truck; CCI-Blount-ATK for 16 years; taught hunter education for 25 years; crossing guard for the school district at 19th and Powers.
Hobbies/interests: Hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, metal fabricating, motorcycles and scuba diving with his son.