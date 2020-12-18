An act of kindness during a particularly difficult time in Breanna Nine’s childhood helped guide her future and develop an understanding of the importance of caring for others.
Nine was just 10 years old and incredibly sick. It took several days for doctors to diagnose that the young girl had a ruptured appendix. She and her mother were taken by ambulance to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane, where they learned she had a 50-50 chance of surviving. If it’s possible for the situation to be any worse, it all took place at Christmastime.
Blessedly for Nine and her family, she gradually began to recover. And here’s where the act of kindness comes into play: Volunteers wheeled Nine into a conference room at the hospital “with tons of gifts that I could pick out for my family for free.
“That relieved all of the holiday stress from my parents,” she said.
The holiday experience motivated Nine, now 17, of Lewiston, to start her own gift-giving program that very next Christmas for patients at local hospitals. The annual Breanna’s Christmas Gift program will culminate Wednesday, when Nine, her mother and brother load up donated gifts for distribution at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
Craig Clohessy: Talk about Breanna’s Christmas Gift.
Breanna Nine: It is a nonprofit program that I started about seven years ago. (We) collect donated gifts, new gifts from people in the community. On the 23rd every December, we take them to a local hospital, and patients can come down and pick out a gift for themselves or a family member. Then we wrap them for them. That way they have a sense of the holidays, even when they’re in the hospital.
CC: Have you always given the gifts to patients at Gritman?
BN: It started at St. Joe’s (St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston) and continued there for three or four years. ... Now we’re doing it at Gritman, and that’s where my mom works as a nurse.
CC: What’s been the biggest challenge to keeping the program going?
BN: The first year we did Breanna’s Christmas Gift was the year after I was out of the hospital. It was my first Christmas home, so that was kind of a big deal, like the first one. And we ended up with way too many gifts for kids, especially because there’s usually not very many kids in St. Joe’s. With the leftover gifts, we took them down to the Willow Center, (which provides support for children grieving the loss of a loved one) and gave them to Steve Button, and they were really appreciative of that. But then at Gritman, since that’s a smaller hospital, we’ve had more than enough gifts and stuff for all the patients.
But especially this year, I feel like everyone has their own set of challenges with COVID, and my program is struggling a little bit.
CC: Struggling as in struggling to get donations?
BN: Yeah, it’s difficult this year. There’s more people in the hospital, but less people that are able to give given the circumstances of this year. So we’re hoping it will play out OK.
CC: How can people donate?
BN: There’s a donation box at Lewiston High School, and there’s a couple at Gritman.
CC: You’re graduating from Lewiston High this spring and will attend college out of state. Any chance others will pick up where you left off, and Breanna’s Christmas Gift will continue?
BN: My hope is that my brother and my mom will continue it, because he’s two years younger than I am, so hopefully it will go for another two years. And he’s always helped me wrap gifts. But we’ll see what happens.
CC: You plan to major in nursing at Piedmont College in Demorest, Ga. What inspired you to pursue an education and career in health care?
BN: Honestly my whole experience. The whole appendicitis thing really inspired me, and it made me interested in it because that’s just an experience that I’ll never forget. And then my mom, of course; she’s an ICU nurse.
I used to be grossed out by some of her stories, but then the more science classes I took at the high school and my anatomy class with Mr. (Tom) Leachman really grew my interest for health sciences.
I’m going to hopefully continue on to be a nurse practitioner. Initially I thought I wanted to be a doctor of some sort, but college is so expensive nowadays.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
BN: We’re really thankful for all of the community support we’ve had over the years. This will be our seventh year, and it’s cool that we’ve been able to do this. Initially this was going to be my senior project, but they kind of did away with the actual project and the hours that go along with it. But of course I’m going to do it anyway; it was just going to be a bonus that I already knew what my project was going to be.
Breanna Nine
Age: 17.
City of residence: Lewiston.
Title/occupation: Student.
Family: Mother, Heather Jansen; brother, Austin Nine.
Education: Senior at Lewiston High School. Planning to attend Piedmont College in Georgia in the fall, major in nursing and play soccer.
Work history: U.S. Soccer Federation referee, 2014-present; Asotin County Family Aquatic Center lifeguard, 2017-present; tanning receptionist at Scruples Hair, Nail & Tanning Salon, 2020-present.
Hobbies: Playing soccer, watching scary movies with friends, boating.
Interests: Health sciences. “My mom is a nurse, and she was a big influence on my decision to pursue the medical field. I want to be a nurse practitioner, but I’m unsure what I want to specialize in.”