Nina Linder went from being a travel companion for her mother to Washington, D.C., to a sneakers-on-the-ground eyewitness to an infamous piece of American history.
Linder, 16, made it as far as the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the day an angry mob stormed the halls of Congress and threatened insurrection. Five people died that day, numerous others were injured and the Lewiston High School junior found herself in the middle of what she thought would be a peaceful protest that quickly turned violent.
A recent transplant from California to Lewiston, Linder walked away unharmed, returned to LHS and took on the challenging task for a young journalist of relaying what she experienced in the latest edition of the school’s newspaper, the Bengal’s Purr.
Craig Clohessy: Why were you in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6?
Nina Linder: My mom has been extremely into politics, especially the past four years. She is a strong Republican, definitely far right. She believed that there was voter fraud occurring in the 2020 election, and she told me that she felt that this was something we needed to go to (then-President Donald Trump’s rally).
(She wanted to show me that a) majority of America had felt this way, and it wasn’t just the far right. ... She wanted to help prove to me that a lot of people had felt the same way. And so we went.
CC: Describe the scene at the Trump rally that preceded actions at the Capitol.
NL: It started in the morning at the Ellipse garden (south of the White House). ... That whole garden was filled. There were so many different types of people. It honestly did surprise me to see just the different types of people. When you think of Trump supporters, you kind of think of this one stereotypical type of person. But there was all different types of people, all different ages, races, religions.
There was a lot of chanting, things like “Stop the steal,” “Four more years.” I didn’t see any violence or anything like that. It was mainly just people waiting around, standing there, ... trying to get a good spot. Then Trump went on and spoke, and that’s when things started to get a little rowdy. ... People were chanting in agreement, just expressing their opinions — again, not in any violent way. And then Trump told us to peacefully go to the Capitol, and so we did.
CC: Trump was later accused of inciting the crowd to violence.
NL: I truly believe that he was not inciting a riot. I think he wanted people to gather in front of the Capitol, but I don’t think he wanted anybody to break in or cause as much havoc as they did, because I specifically remember in his speech that he said, “We need to go down there peacefully. Do not make this an issue. This is not the way to get our point across. Go down there peacefully, maturely, respectfully.” I don’t believe that’s his exact quote, but that’s what I got from him, was the impression that the way to make change was to go down there peacefully.
CC: Describe what you saw later at the Capitol.
NL: When we got to the Capitol that’s when it got really chaotic. There is this big statue, and there were scarves thrown around on the statue, there were flags waving from the statue, like MAGA flags. The metal barricades were torn down, people were standing on these statues, there was trash on the ground, I mean it was complete chaos at this point. ... Being as curious as I am, I wanted to see a little more.
We went closer to the actual Capitol building and there were news reporters all over the place. There were people sitting on the grass, there were just these large abundances of people doing their own thing. It was crazy. Rumors were flying around and one man actually told me, I overheard him saying, “Did you hear about the woman who got shot?” And I was like whoa, whoa, whoa, hold on, wait what? ... It became super serious to me. I was like, OK this is real, this, wow, this isn’t peaceful.
I looked over to the stairs of the Capitol building, and there were people all over the inauguration steps, this makeshift kind of building that they built for Joe Biden. And people were all on top of them. I thought that the whole staircase for them was going to fall over.
There was blood on the steps. ... It was just chaos.
CC: How close did you get?
NL: I got onto the steps of the Capitol.
CC: You came back from D.C. and wrote about your experience in the latest edition of the LHS newspaper, the Bengal’s Purr. Was that challenging for you to be able to take that huge experience and condense it down into something readable?
NL: Definitely. .... I put in a little snippet about how journalists never truly get to convey what they saw, but to explain the feeling behind it is nearly impossible.
CC: What does your future hold?
NL: I want to get a bachelor’s and master’s in business, and I want to get into financing, maybe live in some big city, just become a business manager and invest in a lot of things like the stock market, real estate. I don’t know why, I’m just interested in all of that.
I (also) want to write a book. I’m super into writing. I think the reason why I got into the Bengal’s Purr was mainly just because at my old school we didn’t have an experience like this where you get to write for your school.
