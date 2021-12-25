Ever wonder how Santa spends his time in the offseason?
The answer is, pretty much the same way any other fisherman in north central Idaho might while away a clear winter day: Floating down the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River in a drift boat and bringing joy to the locals.
At least that’s how Mike Tetwiler, husband, father, Orofino High School teacher and seasonal Jolly Old Elf sees it.
Starting shortly after Thanksgiving, Tetwiler, 55, picks a few clear days to don his Santa suit and float down the river to wave at motorists passing by.
“I’ve been doing it about four or five years,” Tetwiler said. “After my father passed away I was kind of bummed and depressed and kind of looking for a way to get myself out of that and bring me some joy.
“I just got this crazy idea that I needed to dress up like Santa and go out on the river.”
Tetwiler said he started growing a beard and a mustache and shopped online for a Santa suit.
An avid fisherman year-round, the original plan was to float down the river and fish for steelhead while spreading a little Christmas cheer.
But Tetwiler said he quickly realized: “buying a suit is one thing; getting it on and getting out on the river is another. I like to steelhead fish and I tried to fish in the outfit. But I don’t want to mess up the outfit and it’s hard to wave at people and fish at the same time — and man the oars at the same time.”
He also came to another realization about portraying Santa in a fishing boat.
“When I was a park ranger (years ago for the Idaho State Department of Parks and Recreation) I did Smokey Bear. The Forest Service had strict guidelines for anybody in costume and that reminded me that when you play Santa Claus you need to be conscientious of who you’re portraying. Even though it’s just for fun you have to be careful with how you portray yourself and what you’re doing.”
Tetwiler finally decided that on the days he’s Santa on the river he’s doing that and nothing else. He floats down the river and waves at passersby, occasionally pulling up on bank and handing out candy canes or talking to folks. One time he spotted a woman who had pulled off the road and was having car trouble and stopped to offer help.
“She turned around and there was Santa Claus,” Tetwiler said. “With a little bit of shock on her face she said, `Nobody’s going to believe that Santa Claus came out of nowhere to help me.’ That just blew her away.
“It’s things like that that make it really fun.”
Tetwiler said the reaction to his Christmas tradition has been overwhelmingly positive. Motorists wave, call out holiday greetings, bring their children and friends to watch him. He’s even been asked to depict Santa in school programs or community celebrations.
And through it all Tetwiler realized that playing Santa once in a while does ease the grief he felt over his father’s death that inspired him to do it in the first place.
“I still miss him and now I pretty much do it to lift people’s spirits,” he said. “I think, you know, people need something to uplift them and I think when people see me out on the river they get a lot of pleasure out of it. And I enjoy it. It’s a happy time for me.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.