Casting on the confluence

The confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers is packed with boats as Chris Smith, of Clarkston, casts out into the water, hoping to land a steelhead or salmon. The anglers were trolling the rivers Thursday morning in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

The confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers is packed with boats as Chris Smith, of Clarkston, casts out into the water, hoping to land a steelhead or salmon. The anglers were trolling the rivers Thursday morning in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Tags