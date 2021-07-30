Casting about

Pete Caster/TribuneDustin Pecor, of Lewiston, casts out into the Snake River underneath the Southway Bridge earlier this week as he and his friend, Tyler Smith, fish from the Lewiston banks. The two were fishing for bass, or for “anything that bites.”

 Pete Caster/Tribune

