The Nez Perce Tribe’s casinos near Lewiston and at Kamiah were shut down Tuesday afternoon because of a malfunction with their computer hardware, spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said.
A network software update was being conducted when the hardware malfunction occurred, Scott said. The malfunction compelled the staff to close both the Clearwater River Casino and the It’se Ye-Ye Casino.
Scott said new hardware is expected to arrive this afternoon.
“However, there is still work that will need to be completed after that, before they can reopen to the public,” she said in a text message to the Tribune.
The Clearwater River Casino’s hotel remains open.