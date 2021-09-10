The Clearwater River Casino & Lodge announced Thursday its plan to cancel the Tyga rap concert scheduled for Oct. 2, as well as the Casino Pow-Wow planned for Oct. 15-17 in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.
The announcement came the same day three coronavirus deaths were reported in north central Idaho.
“It has always been a top priority at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge and our sister casino It’se Ye-Ye in Kamiah, ID to keep our patrons and staff safe, especially since the emergence of the Covid-19 virus in this country,” Kermit Mankiller, Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises executive officer, said in a news release. “With the resurgence of Covid-19 and the prevalence of the Delta variant in the area significantly impacting our medical care facilities, we felt it was necessary to cancel these events to help mitigate potential spread of the virus.”
Beginning this Saturday, the Clearwater River Casino box office will begin issuing cash refunds for concert tickets purchased at the casino. Concertgoers will need to bring in purchased tickets for a full ticket refund, according to the news release. For those tickets purchased online at TicketsWest.com, purchasers will be issued a refund to their credit or debit card directly by TicketsWest.
Both casinos will also return to a mask mandate inside the facilities and on the gaming floor beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Masks will be available at the entrances for all customers.
The deaths reported Thursday were among two women and a man, with one person in their 60s, one in their 80s and one in their 90s. Two of the people lived in Clearwater County and one lived in Nez Perce County, according to updated figures posted on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
The district also added 97 new cases Thursday, with 45 in Nez Perce County, 29 in Latah County, 16 in Clearwater County, four in Idaho County and three in Lewis County.
In southeastern Washington, there were 30 news cases in Whitman County and 17 in Asotin County. Garfield County didn’t provide an update.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow admitted six new patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, the hospital announced Thursday.
Forty-one people have been hospitalized in Moscow since June 1, and 80 percent of them were unvaccinated.
Gritman officials said the hospital still is not operating under crisis standards of care, which were activated by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare this week in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in northern Idaho counties. These standards of care are used when resources are insufficient to provide the usual standard of care to people who need it.
The Lewiston School District reported Thursday three new COVID-19 cases among students (two at Lewiston High and one at Jenifer Middle), and two new cases among staff (one at Jenifer and one at Sacajawea Middle School). There are 20 active cases in the school district.
The school district’s athletic competitions against Sandpoint on Thursday were canceled because of Sandpoint’s COVID-19 exposure.