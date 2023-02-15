Casey Chumrau the new head of Washington Grain Commission

One of the top priorities for the Washington Grain Commission’s new director is making sure customers think of Washington first when they go shopping for soft white wheat.
That can be a challenge. But Casey Chumrau, who took the reins at the commission in September following the retirement of longtime director Glen Squires, is well-prepared for the job.
“Australia and Canada have always been big competitors and right now the challenge is, wheat prices are very high and the dollar is strong,” Chumrau said during a recent interview.
“That makes it extremely expensive for our customers to continue buying (our wheat) and we’re seeing it affect exports a bit as well.
“We’re definitely looking for new ways to market our wheat to connect with our customers and make sure we are top of mind when somebody is looking to purchase soft wheat.”
Chumrau is the first woman to head the Washington Grain Commission. She is joined in neighboring states by recent hires Amanda Hoey, chief executive officer of the Oregon Wheat Commission, and Britany Hurst Marchant, executive director of the Idaho Wheat Commission. This is the first time the trio of positions have all been filled by women.
Chumrau is originally from Montana and was working on a master’s degree in international business when she was hired by U.S. Wheat Associates to work in the Arlington, Va., headquarters as a marketing analyst.
She also represented U.S. Wheats in South America where she worked on marketing development for all classes of wheat grown in the U.S.
“I learned a lot about the wheat market — supply and demand, the industry, trends and needs. And in South America I was working closely with customers and understanding the requirements of end users; the challenges of purchasing and the processing side and trying to be creative in helping them find the best solutions and show why U.S. wheat is such a high-quality ingredient for them.”
Chumrau said that was not a hard sell because the U.S. has always had a good reputation among wheat buyers for its high quality, consistent transportation and supply.
“And those are really important qualifications when you’re running a business and depending on high-quality ingredients when you need them,” she said.
After several years with U.S. Wheats, Chumrau was offered the position of executive director for the Idaho Wheat Commission. Besides allowing her to move closer to her family in Montana, the Idaho job got her closer to the production side, where she was able to work more closely with farmers.
Although in this part of the state soft white and club wheat are the two primary varieties grown, Chumrau said Idaho is probably the only state that grows five of the six different classes of wheat.
“Idaho is very unique in that they have microclimates and irrigation that allows them to grow a really diverse number of crops and classes of wheat,” she said. “It’s really a fun industry to be a part of.”
The Washington commission job presents a whole new set of challenges. While about 50% of the wheat grown in Idaho is used domestically, 80% to 90% of the wheat grown in Washington is exported, mainly to Asian countries such as Japan, Korea, Philippines and Thailand.
“We’re always looking to expand in our mature markets but we’re also looking at Latin America as a growing market and population, and try to make increases in sales to that region,” Chumrau said.
“That can be interesting because Asian markets pay a premium for low-protein soft white (wheat) and Latin America could be looking for higher-protein soft wheat to blend into all-purpose cookies and bread wheat.”
For now, Chumrau plans travels to South America and Asia to talk to customers and “see what their challenges are and what we can do to help them.”
She also is focused on supporting the wheat industry research that goes on at Washington State University and the University of Idaho. A large portion of the commission’s budget is directed in that area, she said.
“I think that I am always open to feedback from our growers — what are their priorities, their needs to keep them profitable and what can the commission do to help them with that,” she said. “I’m always open to hearing that from growers.”