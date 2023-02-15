Casey Chumrau the new head of Washington Grain Commission

 DARREN RUSSINGER

One of the top priorities for the Washington Grain Commission’s new director is making sure customers think of Washington first when they go shopping for soft white wheat.

That can be a challenge. But Casey Chumrau, who took the reins at the commission in September following the retirement of longtime director Glen Squires, is well-prepared for the job.