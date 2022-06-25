Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
A four-day week for the school year that starts Aug. 22 was approved last week by the Cascade School District Board of Trustees.
Students and teachers will attend class Monday through Thursday in the school year that will end June 8, 2023.
All school staff will also work one Friday per month under the new schedule.
Classes will start a week earlier and end two days later than under a five-day week to adjust for the new schedule.
Each school day will also be slightly longer, with classes starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 3:45. During a five-day week, classes started at 8 a.m. and ended at 3:18 p.m. with early release every Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
There are 46 employees and about 200 students at the school.
Trustee Kathy Hull was the lone dissenting vote against the schedule change.
“I am yet to be convinced that it will be what is best for the most important group to consider: the students,” Hull said.
The four-day week was proposed by the Cascade Education Association, which represents teachers in contract negotiations with the district.
The group said the change would allow families more time together and students would miss less school for athletics or medical appointments.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Flash flood water recedes
PALOUSE — City Public Works Superintendent Mike Wolf said Tuesday, June 21, that flood waters have receded and life is returning to normal.
He was talking about water from the flash flooding that occurred a week earlier (on June 14) following heavy rains.
Palouse park cleanup Saturday, June 18, went well, he said.
“There was a tree that split at the trunk, and we’ve got to get that out of there,” he said. “Other than that, everything is looking good.”
The water started receding at about 8 p.m. June 14.
“It was about 11.5 feet in Potlatch,” Wolf said on last Wednesday. “It takes 5-6 hours to reach Palouse.”
Palouse last flooded three years ago in a flash flood. There was also a big flood in 1996.
“This was a lot deeper than the flash flood,” Wolf said. “That came up so quick and then away. This should take a couple days to recede.”
According to Wolf, the Public Works Office was also flooded June 15.
“Our shop flooded into our office,” he said, noting staff cleaned up that morning. “0.95 percent of stuff was on the west end of Main Street.”
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday
Columbia County deputies investigate shooting
DAYTON — On Monday, June 20, around 6 p.m., Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 118 E. Washington St. in Dayton.
They encountered a 54-year-old man in a second-floor apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Columbia County Fire District No. 3 transported the injured man by ambulance to Dayton General Hospital. He later died from his wounds at the hospital. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members.
A 22-year-old Dayton man has been held with probable cause for first degree manslaughter. A bond hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Columbia County Superior Court.
The sheriff’s office requested the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Team to provide specialized equipment to assist with the department’s investigation.
The investigation is ongoing, and the name of the individual suspected of the shooting is not being released for their safety.
— The Times, (Waitsburg), Thursday