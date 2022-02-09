Carving a turn

Parker Wilson, bottom, and Elijah Chavez are seen in this photo taken with a drone as they carve the half-bowl Tuesday at the Mtn Dew Skatepark in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

Parker Wilson, bottom, and Elijah Chavez are seen in this photo taken with a drone as they carve the half-bowl Tuesday at the Mtn Dew Skatepark in Lewiston.

Tags