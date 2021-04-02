Future chips on his shoulder

Greg Ritson, of Spokane, with Bartlett Tree Experts, carries a large armful of twigs and branches to feed into a wood chipper Thursday. The branches recently were cut down from the trees lining the road off the Greenbelt Walkway in Clarkston.

 August Frank/Tribune

